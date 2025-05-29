Jack Draper's relationship status confirmed despite fight to keep personal life under wraps

Tennis ace Jack Draper is making waves at the French Open this year.

The British men's No. 1, who has been dubbed Andy Murray's 'heir', secured a spot in the second round of Roland-Garros after securing a victory against Italy's Mattia Bellucci.

It's the first time he's ever progressed to the second round. On Thursday, Jack, 23, will battle it out against Gaël Monfils, who is currently 42 in the ATP rankings.

As the sporting duo continue their respective campaigns on the clay courts, join HELLO! as we explore Jack's private life, including his relationship status…

© Getty Images The tennis star has made it through to the second round of the French Open

Is Jack Draper single?

The athlete is currently thought to be single. In an interview with Vogue in March, Jack confirmed his single status and spoke about going on dates.

Meanwhile, during a previous interview with Tatler, Jack hinted that he's currently too busy to embark on a new relationship. "I'm always on the road," he explained. "Always playing, always training. It's tough to sustain any form of relationship".

© Getty Images Jack is the current British No. 1

When it comes to finding a potential partner, Jack is ideally hoping to meet someone away from the apps who also has "their own purpose in life". Opening up to The Times in January this year, he said: "For me, it's more about someone who has got ambition, their own purpose in life, who's nonjudgmental, someone with good values."

"The most important thing to me right now is becoming the best tennis player I can be, especially the way the world is at the moment with all that [app] stuff. I'd rather meet someone out of genuine, almost coincidence, or when I’m focused on something else."

© Getty Images The athlete won the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open in March 2025

Jack's friendship with fellow tennis ace, Emma Raducanu

Jack has formed a strong bond with fellow British tennis player, Emma Raducanu. The pair move in the same circles, and have competed in the same tournaments, including the prestigious Orange Bowl and the Eddie Herr Internationals.

Shedding a light on their friendship, Jack previously told The Times: "She has always been there for me. I've always been there for her. She's extremely bubbly, very kind, very thoughtful, always giggling, really smart. A really, really, really good girl."

© Getty Images Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper share a strong bond

Emma, meanwhile, told the publication that Jack is "very driven" and "hard working".

Jack's home life

The suave sports star moved out of his mother's home in March 2023, and is now living with his older brother, Ben, and fellow British player, Paul Jubb. He's since got to grips with his new lifestyle, and is learning to cook for himself, do his own washing, as well as try his hand at cocktail making.

© Instagram Jack's brother Ben is a former tennis player

"I didn't have anything outside tennis. I didn't know how to cook, to wash up, didn't know how to do anything pretty much," he told The Times.