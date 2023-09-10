Inside US Open champion Coco Gauff's personal life off-the-court – from family to her boyfriend

The 19-year-old tennis super star has received support from stars such as Serena Williams, Zendaya, Michelle and Barack Obama, and more since her historic US Open win

Coco Gauff has been the undisputed queen of this year's US Open, and she has just solidified it with her big win at the women's final on Saturday, September 9.

As the 19-year-old tennis super star won her match against Aryna Sabalenka, she officially became the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams did so back in 1999, when she was 17.

Amid her incredible success and ascent into tennis stardom, Coco has had the support of stars such as Savannah Guthrie, Michelle and Barack Obama, Justin and Haley Bieber, Jaden Smith, Zendaya, Al Roker, Serena herself, and more. Below, read everything there is to know about Coco's life off the court.

© Getty The tennis star became the youngest American teenager to win the US Open since Serena's win in 1999

When and where was Coco Gauff born?

Coco was born on March 13, 2004, and celebrated her 19th birthday just months before winning her first Grand Slam at the Open in September.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, though she grew up in Delray Beach, Florida, and even trained at the same tennis facilities Serena and her sister Venus Williams trained at, Pompey Park.

© Getty Coco with her parents Corey and Candi after her big win

Who are Coco Gauff's parents?

Coco's parents are Corey and Candi Gauff. Athleticism runs in the Gauff family; Corey was formerly a basketball player at Georgia State University, while Candi previously competed in Track and Field at Florida State University.

Coco also has two younger brothers, Codey, 15, and Cameron, ten.

Does Coco Gauff have a boyfriend?

Beyond the support of her family and plenty of celebs, Coco also has a supportive boyfriend rooting for her success.

Though she has kept mum on the identity of her beau, after her big win on Saturday, she told reporters that there was nothing like a chat with her boyfriend to call her nerves before the big game, as she said: "I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep."

© Getty Coco won a match against Venus when she was only 15

When did Coco Gauff start playing tennis?

Coco started making waves in tennis back in 2017 when she was 13 years old. She trained where Serena and Venus also trained, Pompey Park at Delray Beach, and she told The Palm Beach Post in 2018, then 14, that: "I've been playing there since I can remember," adding: "My first tennis memory is there. Everyone there, I feel like we're all a big family."

At the time, she also told the outlet she dreamed of becoming "the next Serena Williams," noting that it's her "plan" and she just had to "work hard at it every day."

At just 13, she made the US Open girls final – the youngest age ever for a junior finalist – and after she qualified for Wimbledon in 2019, she won a match against the one and only Venus when she was only 15.

What is Coco Gauff's Instagram?

Coco has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram, @cocogauff, where she is already followed by stars such as Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer of Good Morning America, Zendaya, Madelyn Cline, Katie Couric, Jonathan Van Ness, among others. She also has a TikTok account with almost half a million followers.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.