Simone Biles cheekily critiques sizing of Kylie Jenner's clothing line – see photo

Simone Biles didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts on the sizing of Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, Khy – and she wasn’t impressed. The Olympian playfully reviewed the brand's Faux Leather Oversized Blazer in the shade Merlot, which she had purchased in a size XXS/XS.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a photograph of herself posing for a mirror selfie in the stylish, maroon-hued garment. The blazer appeared oversized on the gymnast as the sleeves hung well over her hands, while the hemline reached her knees.

© Instagram Simone Biles reviewed the Khy blazer

Over the image, Simone penned: "Ms. kylie jenner this is a crime !!!!!!"

She added, "this is not an XXS/XS", with a slew of laughing face emojis.

The following Instagram Story depicted an edited photograph of Gigi Hadid sporting a large Vetements hoodie. "This is me on the last slide, SICK," Simone wrote alongside the post.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The gymnast playfully shared her thoughts on Instagram

Khy

Kylie launched her clothing brand back in November 2023, and it has since seen a wave of success. When it initially debuted online, customers purchased $1M worth of products in the first hour. The label is based around simple, monochromatic looks and stocks a variety of garments from evening dresses and skirts to jeans, T-shirts, and sweatpants.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kylie launched her brand in 2023

The brand's vegan leather numbers that consisted of 12 pieces in the initial drop were crafted in collaboration with Namilia, a Berlin-based designer.

Kylie opened up to Vogue about launching her clothing line and shared how she has heavily influenced everything from the initial designs to the marketing strategies. "I want people to know how completely involved I am in this," she said.

"From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself."

© Instagram Kylie wears Khy x Dilara Findikoglu

"I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal," she explained.

"Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion," shared the 27-year-old in a statement given at the time of the brand's initial launch.

"We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a fashion brand, with creativity and quality at a better price."

© @kyliejenner Kylie posing during a Khy shoot

Last month, Khy announced its collaboration with Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu. The collection features halter dresses, corset tops, and the standout mesh corseted catsuit and denim bra. "It has been a dream to partner with Dilara Findikoglu, a brand I’ve worn and admired for years," shared the founder.

"We developed a collection that combines femininity and sexiness with meticulous construction."