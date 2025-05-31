Kylie Jenner makes surprising prediction for daughter Stormi's future

It seems Kylie Jenner may be eyeing her mom Kris Jenner’s iconic 'momager' title as she recently shared her dream career for her daughter Stormi Webster.

In a new interview with Dazed, the makeup mogul opened up about motherhood and revealed her seven-year-old daughter's surprising talent. "She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don't know, I have no idea, but I hope that she's an artist," she shared.

"I could go on tour and be her tour manager," Kylie added.

Despite her famous parents, Kylie explained that Stormi enjoys the simple pleasures most children do at her age. "She’ll come home and be like, 'Mom, I learned this TikTok dance at school.' And I'm like, 'How do you know this dance?'," she shared.

The 27-year-old often films dance routines with her daughter, and they "have the best time". However, Kylie consciously chooses not to post them on social media.

"She doesn’t know [that] a million people would see if it was posted," Kylie explained, before admitting that she's very protective of her children. "I do have those moments," she continued.

"I think I have [a better] understanding of my parents now.

"I understand why they made the decisions they did… You don’t see it when you’re a kid, but… your parents are always right!"

Alongside Stormi, Kylie shares son Aire, three, with her ex-partner Travis Scott. The former couple announced their split back in 2022.

Kylie looked stunning on the magazine cover, striking a bold pose in a fuzzy brown Acne Studios sweater paired with sheer stockings. The star appeared upside down, legs elegantly extended against a blue wall and finished with killer pointed-toe heels.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also opened up about her beauty empire in the cover interview. "I’m coming up on the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, and I’ve been thinking about the beginning a lot. With the success of my brand and the influence, I just don’t think I knew…," she shared.

"I don’t think I knew what I had when I had it. Looking back, I was so young and I had the world in my hands, and I still feel that way. I’m trying to live in the moment and appreciate all of the amazing blessings in my life instead of waiting 20 years and looking back. Even with the Met coming up tomorrow, I’m trying not to stress about it and instead enjoy these experiences I’m lucky enough to have," she admitted.

From sitting front row at Jacquemus to emerging from a private plane draped in glittering rhinestones courtesy of a $2,295 Dolce & Gabbana dress, Stormi has become accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle.

