Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner makes surprising prediction for daughter Stormi's future
Subscribe
Kylie Jenner makes surprising prediction for daughter Stormi's future
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

Kylie Jenner makes surprising prediction for daughter Stormi's future

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is a mother of two

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It seems Kylie Jenner may be eyeing her mom Kris Jenner’s iconic 'momager' title as she recently shared her dream career for her daughter Stormi Webster.

In a new interview with Dazed, the makeup mogul opened up about motherhood and revealed her seven-year-old daughter's surprising talent. "She’s a good dancer. She has this voice. I don't know, I have no idea, but I hope that she's an artist," she shared.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show © Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show

 "I could go on tour and be her tour manager," Kylie added.

Despite her famous parents, Kylie explained that Stormi enjoys the simple pleasures most children do at her age. "She’ll come home and be like, 'Mom, I learned this TikTok dance at school.' And I'm like, 'How do you know this dance?'," she shared.

The 27-year-old often films dance routines with her daughter, and they "have the best time". However, Kylie consciously chooses not to post them on social media. 

Kylie Jenner poses on a balcony in a black dress sipping on a glass of champagne© @kyliejenner
Kylie has two children

"She doesn’t know [that] a million people would see if it was posted," Kylie explained, before admitting that she's very protective of her children. "I do have those moments," she continued.

"I think I have [a better] understanding of my parents now.

"I understand why they made the decisions they did… You don’t see it when you’re a kid, but… your parents are always right!"

Alongside Stormi, Kylie shares son Aire, three, with her ex-partner Travis Scott. The former couple announced their split back in 2022.

Kylie Jenner hugs her son Aire and daughter Stormi© Instagram
Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Aire

Cover star

Kylie looked stunning on the magazine cover, striking a bold pose in a fuzzy brown Acne Studios sweater paired with sheer stockings. The star appeared upside down, legs elegantly extended against a blue wall and finished with killer pointed-toe heels.

View post on Instagram
 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also opened up about her beauty empire in the cover interview. "I’m coming up on the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, and I’ve been thinking about the beginning a lot. With the success of my brand and the influence, I just don’t think I knew…," she shared.

"I don’t think I knew what I had when I had it. Looking back, I was so young and I had the world in my hands, and I still feel that way. I’m trying to live in the moment and appreciate all of the amazing blessings in my life instead of waiting 20 years and looking back. Even with the Met coming up tomorrow, I’m trying not to stress about it and instead enjoy these experiences I’m lucky enough to have," she admitted.

Stormi's cutest photos

From sitting front row at Jacquemus to emerging from a private plane draped in glittering rhinestones courtesy of a $2,295  Dolce & Gabbana dress, Stormi has become accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle. 

Kylie sat with Stormi on her lap© Getty Images

Fashion week

Stormi Webster modeling

Modeling debut

Chicago West with her cousins

Cousin fun

Stormi and Aire standing in hallway of their home

Big sister

Kylie with her oldest child Stormi © MEGA

Twinning with mom

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More