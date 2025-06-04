Kylie Jenner opens up about her breast augmentation – everything from her surgeon to implant size

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner sparked an online frenzy by revealing the private details of her breast augmentation. The makeup mogul opened up about her surgery in response to a TikTok posted by social media sensation Rachel Leary, who pleaded with the star to share the information of her treatment.

"Please can you just tell me/us/anyone that’s interested, what it is you asked for when you had your boobs done?" asked Rachel.

© @kyliejenner Kylie opened up about her breast augmentation

"I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done," she added, sharing that she would like to know whether Kylie opted for a "teardrop" or "high profile" implant and if she chose to go under or over the muscle.

"Can you just share what it is you have had?” she continued.

Rachel gushed over Kylie's boobs and described them as "the most perfect, natural boob job ever".

© Instagram Dr. Garth Fisher was Kylie's surgeon

She captioned the post: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."

To the world's surprise, Kylie commented on the video and dished out all the details of her operation. "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," she penned.

The board-certified surgeon is a family favorite and is known for having done Kris Jenner's facelift on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Dr. Garth Fisher also did Kourtney Kardashian's breast augmentation and removed a tumor from Khloe Kardashian's face.

Kylie's breast augmentation

This isn't the first time Kylie has shared details of her breast augmentation that she underwent at 19 years old. During an episode of The Kardashians in 2023, the Kylie Cosmetics founder discussed the procedure with her pal Anastasia Karanikolaou.

© Instagram Kylie underwent a breast augmentation at 19 years old

"I got my breasts done before Stormi," she said. "Within six months of having Stormi – not thinking I would have a child when I was 20 – they were still healing.

"I had beautiful breasts. Natural tits. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything," she admitted. "And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

© Matt Winkelmeyer The star's outlook changed since becoming a mom

"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she added.

"But yeah obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

Kylie admitted that her views on plastic surgery have changed since becoming a mother. "I mean, she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be like the best mom and the best example for her and I just I wish I could like be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," she said.