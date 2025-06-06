George Clooney showcases muscular physique during solo outing without Amal

George Clooney proved that he's quite the sportsman as he engaged in a game of softball with his castmates in Central Park, New York City, on Wednesday .

The 64-year-old showed off his athletic stature during the Annual Broadway League Softball Game. George's participation comes after he starred as journalist Edward R. Murrow during Good Night, and Good Luck, which hit Winter Garden Theatre in March.

© Getty Images George Clooney was seen playing softball with The Broadway Show League in Central Park

George sported a gray button-up jersey emblazoned with the phrase "Jack Al Pack" in bold red lettering. He paired it with matching gray shorts, crisp white trainers, a sleek gray cap, and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

The actor appeared in high spirits, flashing a bright smile in photos that captured him knocking the ball out of the park with his bat and commanding the field as a pitcher.

It seems George's choice to wear a cap for the event was a conscious decision. During an appearance on Seth Meyers's late night show, the actor shared that his wife, Amal Clooney, was not a fan of his dyed brunette hair. "She'll be glad when it's gone," he said.

© Getty Images The actor showed off his muscular physique

"The last show is Sunday, we do a matinee, and by the time we go to the Tony's that night, it'll be gone."

He continued: "I'm wearing a hat to hide my bad hair. It's bad. It's still dark on top, but it's grey on the bottom."

The host replied that "it looks great on stage", before adding that "off stage it looks like you're trying to get away with something".

"It's horrible. It looks like I'm going through some sort of midlife crisis. I'm 64, midlife is a little stretch," added George.

© Getty Images George was spotted without his wife Amal

In an interview with The New York Times back in April, George foreshadowed Amal's response to his hair. "My wife is going to hate it," he admitted.

"Nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair."

He continued: "My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

The play, which is based on the 2005 film, was written by George and his partner Grant Heslov. It became the first Broadway play in history to amass $4 million in one week.

George's family

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The 63-year-old and his barrister wife tied the knot back in 2014 at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel in Venice. The international human rights lawyer graced down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

HELLO! exclusively covered the wedding and the ceremony was officiated by the former Mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.