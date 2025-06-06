Inside George and Amal Clooney's twins' birthday weekend

George Clooney and his wife Amal are likely preparing a special birthday celebration for their twins Alexander and Ella, as the actor wraps up his Broadway run ahead of the family's return to their private French chateau.

The pair welcomed their children on June 6, 2017, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, and the twins have been jet-setters ever since, living everywhere from France to Italy to the US.

Goodbye NYC

© Getty He shares twins Alexander and Ella with Amal

The family of four is currently residing in New York City as George finishes his Broadway run in Good Night, and Good Luck, a Tony-nominated play that smashed ticket sale records.

The 64-year-old will wrap up the show on June 8, just two days after the twins' birthday and a day after a live broadcast of the play will air on CNN, proving that George has a busy weekend ahead.

He will also be in attendance at the Tony Awards on June 8, after being nominated for Best Actor in a Play alongside stars like Cole Escola, Daniel Dae Kim, and Jon Michael Hill.

© Getty Images George is currently starring in Good Night, And Good Luck on Broadway

Speaking on The Late Show with Seth Meyers, George revealed that he would likely debut a major hair transformation at the awards show after his wife and children expressed their distaste for his latest look.

"I'm wearing a hat to hide my bad hair," he said on the show, referring to his dyed brown locks which he transformed for the play. "It's bad. It's still dark on top…but it's gray at the bottom."

"That night, it'll be gone," he continued, referring to the Tony Awards. "I may have a shaved head. I may look like Yul Brenner."

© Getty Images George shared that his kids dislike his new hairstyle

"[Amal will] be glad to see it gone," he added.

He previously admitted that his family found the dye job "hilarious" in an interview with CBS Mornings, sharing that it was "not good".

"You never get used to it. It's not my favourite look, and my wife - she thinks it's funny," George said.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic He will wrap up the play on June 8

"Nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair," he explained. "My kids saw me and just started laughing. They think it's hilarious."

George revealed that after he wraps the play on June 8, he will be taking a break from acting to spend time with the twins and be more present in their daily lives.

"I won't do another thing. I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that," he told GQ.

Growing pains

© GC Images Their twins are currently residing in NYC

Alexander and Ella will likely celebrate their eighth birthday in NYC while their dad wraps up his Broadway run.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the A-lister shared how they were finding life in the big city, after growing up away from the spotlight in France. "They're in New York. We've been here the whole time," he said of the twins.

When asked how they were spending their time in the Big Apple, he replied: "You know, the normal things that children do which is, apparently you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They're in school."

© Getty Images for Turner George shared that Ella is the spitting image of Amal

He shared insight into their blossoming personalities on CBS Mornings, revealing: "The kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age. They're really curious and funny…and make us laugh."

The twins have opposing personalities, according to the actor, and are carbon copies of their parents.

"My daughter looks exactly like Amal," George told People. "She has big beautiful eyes…It's incredible." Meanwhile, Alexander is reportedly the spitting image of his father, and shares his outgoing personality.

© Getty Images Alexander is reportedly his father's twin

"Our [twins] are so different; it's like night and day. Alexander loves to laugh and Ella's very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules. They really are born with their personalities!" he shared with The Guardian.

George couldn't believe how different his twins were growing up to be and admitted that they still surprised him while speaking to GMA's Michael Strahan, who is also a father of twins.

"When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are," he said.

Out of the spotlight

© Getty Images The twins learned Italian while living in Lake Como

The twins have clearly inherited their parents' intelligence, and easily picked up the Italian language while residing in George and Amal's private Lake Como estate.

"We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

"I'll say, 'Alright, go back in and clean up your room,' and they're like, 'Eh, papa stronzo.'"

© Corbis via Getty Images Alexander was not impressed with his father's role in Batman

"I'm from Kentucky," he quipped. "English is a second language for me." Alexander and Ella are not impressed with their father's fame either, after growing up away from the spotlight. His son in particular made fun of his superhero role with nonchalance, as he revealed to The New York Times.

"My son's favorite hero is Batman. I'm like, 'You know I was Batman.' He's like, 'Not really.' I go, 'You have no idea how right you are.'"

"If he knew that I was that Batman, he'd never have respect for me," he added.

