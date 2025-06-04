George and Amal Clooney's lesser-known hideaway in Kentucky with their twins

George and Amal Clooney have a property portfolio worthy of envy.

The Ocean's 11 actor and the human rights lawyer, who share twins Alexander and Ella, have homes in England and on mainland Europe that have become almost as famous as they are.

George's Italian villa, for example, is known as a Lake Como gem. The complex has been owned by the 64-year-old Oscar winner since 2002, and it's said to now be worth more than $100 million according to the Wall Street Journal.

© Getty George and Amal Clooney's

Their staggering villa in the south of France, which sits on a vineyard and is surrounded by the gorgeous scenery of Provence, has also become a point of fascination after George revealed that he had embraced farm life with open arms. The family of four now typically spends most of their time there.

But the famous couple also own a home in Kentucky, which is where George hails from…

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 'Wolfs' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy

George and Amal Clooney's hometown hideaway

Despite admitting to the New York Times that he used to feel desperate to escape where he grew up, the Good Night, and Good Luck star ended up buying a house close to his parents.

It's not known exactly where the house in Kentucky is, but after graduating from high school in Augusta, it's thought that it's in the same town since that's where his parents moved to when George was growing up.

© Getty Images, Stock Photo George Clooney attended high school in Augusta, Kentucky and now owns a home there, close by to where his parents live

In 2015, when George and Amal had only been married a year, they surprised locals when they took a trip to Augusta, dropping by the bakeries, shops and restaurants that he frequented in his youth.

Russell Dickson, owner of the baker Magee's, told Us Weekly at the time: "They were fun as a couple. His family has been a customer for years, so I kind of half grew up with him, always hanging around the bakery. He stops in maybe once a year or so."

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney have homes in the UK, France and Italy

George's parents are Nick Clooney, 91, and Nina Warren, 86, who have been married for 65 years. When George was growing up, Nick was an accomplished news anchor and broadcaster and even ventured into politics, but then turned his hand to writing.

Nina, meanwhile, is also a writer and previously worked in business and is a proud activist, a value that she and Nick passed down to their son. Nina was also crowned Miss Lexington and was a runner-up in the Miss Kentucky pageant.

George and Amal's new life in France mirrors his upbringing

It seems the environment George grew up surrounded by is something he's now transferred to his life in France: "Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life.

"Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."

© Getty Amal and George married in 2015 and share seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander

Much like during his visit to Kentucky in 2015, George and Amal have delighted locals in Brignoles after they purchased their £8 million chateau.

Ganaelle Joly, the owner of the bakery Lou Gourmandises, previously told the Daily Mail: "Madame Clooney is tall and fabulous and very, very, beautiful. No matter who you are, you are going to look at her."

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Ganaelle told the publication how the pair came into the bakery for some sandwiches and salmon, along with their dog, and the owner even had a photo alongside the Oscar-winning actor.

"They are very simple customers. He chose a marrow bone and a plate of cheeses. She had a salad, and she speaks French very well."