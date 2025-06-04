Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George and Amal Clooney's lesser-known hideaway in Kentucky with twins
George and Amal Clooney's lesser-known hideaway in Kentucky with twins
A man in a black tuxedo and bow tie stands next to a woman in a sleeveless black dress with long brown hair and red lipstick. Both are smiling and posing in front of a white draped background.© Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney's lesser-known hideaway in Kentucky with their twins

The Ocean's 11 actor and Amal share twins, Alexander and Ella

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
George and Amal Clooney have a property portfolio worthy of envy.

The Ocean's 11 actor and the human rights lawyer, who share twins Alexander and Ella, have homes in England and on mainland Europe that have become almost as famous as they are.

George's Italian villa, for example, is known as a Lake Como gem. The complex has been owned by the 64-year-old Oscar winner since 2002, and it's said to now be worth more than $100 million according to the Wall Street Journal.

A couple dressed formally, with the woman in a black dress and the man in a tuxedo, stand together in front of a field of purple flowers and a stone house surrounded by green trees.© Getty
George and Amal Clooney's

Their staggering villa in the south of France, which sits on a vineyard and is surrounded by the gorgeous scenery of Provence, has also become a point of fascination after George revealed that he had embraced farm life with open arms. The family of four now typically spends most of their time there.

But the famous couple also own a home in Kentucky, which is where George hails from…

A woman in a yellow dress and a man in a black tuxedo pose together on a red carpet, smiling, with a crowd of people in the background.© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 'Wolfs' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy

George and Amal Clooney's hometown hideaway

Despite admitting to the New York Times that he used to feel desperate to escape where he grew up, the Good Night, and Good Luck star ended up buying a house close to his parents.

It's not known exactly where the house in Kentucky is, but after graduating from high school in Augusta, it's thought that it's in the same town since that's where his parents moved to when George was growing up.

Aerial shot of houses in Augusta, Kentucky © Getty Images, Stock Photo
George Clooney attended high school in Augusta, Kentucky and now owns a home there, close by to where his parents live

In 2015, when George and Amal had only been married a year, they surprised locals when they took a trip to Augusta, dropping by the bakeries, shops and restaurants that he frequented in his youth.

Russell Dickson, owner of the baker Magee's, told Us Weekly at the time: "They were fun as a couple. His family has been a customer for years, so I kind of half grew up with him, always hanging around the bakery. He stops in maybe once a year or so."

george clooney and amal holding hands© Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney have homes in the UK, France and Italy

George's parents are Nick Clooney, 91, and Nina Warren, 86, who have been married for 65 years. When George was growing up, Nick was an accomplished news anchor and broadcaster and even ventured into politics, but then turned his hand to writing.

Nina, meanwhile, is also a writer and previously worked in business and is a proud activist, a value that she and Nick passed down to their son. Nina was also crowned Miss Lexington and was a runner-up in the Miss Kentucky pageant.

George and Amal's new life in France mirrors his upbringing

It seems the environment George grew up surrounded by is something he's now transferred to his life in France: "Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life.

"Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."

amal clooney pink dress© Getty
Amal and George married in 2015 and share seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander

Much like during his visit to Kentucky in 2015, George and Amal have delighted locals in Brignoles after they purchased their £8 million chateau.

Ganaelle Joly, the owner of the bakery Lou Gourmandises, previously told the Daily Mail: "Madame Clooney is tall and fabulous and very, very, beautiful. No matter who you are, you are going to look at her."

Three people stand together outdoors, smiling for the camera. The woman on the left wears a white dress and wide-brim hat, the man in the center wears a white shirt and beige pants, and the man on the right wears a navy polo and khaki pants.© Facebook
The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Ganaelle told the publication how the pair came into the bakery for some sandwiches and salmon, along with their dog, and the owner even had a photo alongside the Oscar-winning actor.

"They are very simple customers. He chose a marrow bone and a plate of cheeses. She had a salad, and she speaks French very well."

