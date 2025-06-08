Rita Wilson, 68, rocks slinky deep V-neck dress with thigh-high split for Nashville performance

Rita Wilson took to the stage at the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville on June 6, rocking a stunning bedazzled ombre dress with a thigh-high split and deep v-neck.

The 68-year-old has released five albums including 2022's duets collection, where she performed alongside Keith Urban, Willie Nelson and Tim McGraw. On Friday June 5 Rita was among the likes of Tim, his wife Faith, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll for the annual festival that takes over Nashville with seven daytime stages across four days and three nighttime stages.

© Getty Images for CMA "Still floating from last night’s unforgettable honor of opening the @nissanstadium stage at @cma Fest before the incredible @shaboozey, @jellyroll615, @kelseaballerini, and my dear friend @keithurban," Rita shared on social media after the big day. "Music is the thing that unites people, allows us to share in the joy that it brings. Now that’s a WOW moment!"

© Getty Images Rita wore a "metal mesh, bedazzled beauty" designed by Michael Schmidt Studios; they also designed her 2025 ACM Awards look and have worked with Reba McEntire. She paired the look with jewelry from Los Angeles-based designer Jacquie Aiche, and a wide-brim cowboy hat with purple bedazzled boots.

© Getty Images For the ACM Awards Rita was radiant in a short-sleeved midi dress made of sparkling silver fabric. A series of ties cinched her waist, accentuating her incredible figure. She wore opened-toed silver heels that matched her sparkling dress, and Rita added silver rings, bracelets and earrings for a touch of glam. She wore her brown locks in soft waves falling past her shoulders.

© FilmMagic The 2025 Festival began in 1972 and now draws over 90,000 daily attendees to celebrate country music and enjoy the vibrant energy of Nashville. CMA Fest artists donate their time for the event, with all proceeds supporting music education through the CMA Foundation. This year's event will air on Hulu and ABC on June 26, with country stars Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde hosting the round-up event.

© Getty Images for CMA Rita's husband Tom Hanks was also in town to support his wife, posing for pictures backstage with Rita and Shaboozey. Tom and Rita met on Bosom Buddies in 1981 but reunited in 1987 on the set of Volunteers. They wed in April 1988 and welcomed two sons, Chester and Truman; Tom is also a father to Colin and Elizabeth from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.