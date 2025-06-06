Beyoncé loses her chaps in wardrobe mishap during latest Cowboy Carter stop

Beyoncé knows a thing or two about wardrobe malfunctions.

As her long-awaited Cowboy Carter tour continues, there has been no shortage of special moments, sprinkled in with a few mishaps.

Still, the "I'M THAT GIRL" singer knows how to keep a show going seamlessly, and it was no exception during her latest.

© Getty Images Chaps have been a common factor of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter era

This week, Beyoncé kicked off a round of six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, during which her gold chaps accidentally fell.

In a TikTok shared by a fan on Thursday, June 5, the Dreamgirls actress is seen performing "I'M THAT GIRL," when her chaps fall after stomping her foot, leaving her in just her matching gold bodysuit.

Beyoncé kept going with a smile on her face, slowly lowering herself to pick up the chaps, before one of her dancers came to help her secure the special pants.

© Instagram Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on March 29

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section and joke about the moment — plus give their kudos to the back up dancer — with one writing: "So funny I hope that makes it into the documentary," as others followed suit with: "That one dancer is about to get a big raise!" and: "The pants did their own choreography matched with the beat," plus another joked: "The pants fainted. They are a bit shy. Let's give them grace."

The Cowboy Carter tour, which will conclude on July 26 in Las Vegas, has already been full of special moments, including heartwarming appearances from Beyoncé's daughters with husband Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

Rumi and Blue have been a part of the tour

Among the extra special moments was a couple's baby's sex reveal, which Beyoncé helped announce. Fan footage from the moment first sees her glancing over different signs from fans, until one caught her attention. Reading the words of a particular one into her microphone, she said: "First born, Carter," adding: "Gender reveal. Right now? I'll be back."

Promising she would "do it later," she exited the stage for a quick outfit change, changing out of her red leather outfit into a black jumpsuit featuring American flag-themed flared bottoms. Upon her return, she grabbed the fan's sign, which was an envelope with the gender reveal results, and she announced with a smile the baby is a "cowBOY."

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z also share son Sir

"It's a boy! God bless you. Congratulations," she gushed, and told the lucky fans: "Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it."

After her mom Tina Knowles shared the moment on Instagram, the man who appears to be the father of the baby whose sex was revealed, Cameron Carlson, took to the comments section to identify himself, and wrote: "This was us!! Thanks for sharing Tina and please tell her that it made our LIVES! We named our 1st born Carter and he wears all his Cowboy Carter merch all the time. It's so special that she took the time to do the gender reveal for his baby brother. Didn't think there was even a small chance she'd do it!!"