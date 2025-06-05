Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce after time apart - wait 'till you see their outfits

Taylor Swift is back in Florida and spending time with her beau Travis Kelce, with the pair enjoying a late night date together.

Video shared by fans on X shows the loved-up couple leaving a Palm Beach restaurant, hand in hand as they walked to their waiting car. The 14-time Grammy winner wore a classic black mini dress which featured a corset-style chest and skater skirt, paired with what appeared to be nude heels and a Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped bag with a short gold chain.

Travis, 35, matched with his girlfriend in a black short-sleeved button-down shirt with checkered black and white pants, and black loafers.

"Hey guys!" Travis said to the small crowd of fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the pair as they left the dinner.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis are seen on October 11, 2024 in New York City

The pair have been largely absent from the public eye in recent months, as the pop megastar unwinds after two years on the road for her Eras Tour.

Besides a Mother's Day outing in Philadelphia, the loved-up duo have been spending most of their time behind closed doors, particularly in Travis' rented Florida mansion, where Taylor is rumored to also be staying.

In mid-May the pair were pictured arriving at Harry’s restaurant in West Palm Beach around 10pm, where onlookers said the singer sipped on white wine as she enjoyed dinner.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis have been dating for almost two years

But the recent outing comes days after Taylor was in New York City where she joined BFF Selena Gomez for dinner at The Monkey Bar in Midtown as they celebrated Taylor's success in buying her entire catalogue of music.

For the outing, Taylor oozed chic in a black sleeveless mini dress by Gucci that featured a square neckline and an embellished hemline, with Taylor adding a modern touch with platform metallic heels.

© GC Images Taylor and Selena have been friends for decades

On May 30 Taylor revealed in a letter to her fans that Shamrock Capitol had sold her catalog back to her after "honest, fair and respectful" negotiations.

In the announcement, the singer said: "I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news.

"All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now."

© Instagram Taylor bought back her masters

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words, all of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me," she continued.

"And all my music videos, all the concert films, the album art and photography, the unreleased songs, the memories, the magic, the madness, every single era, my entire life’s work."

She was in New York City for the announcement, and she spent the evening with close friend Jack Antonoff, who shared a video of the pair singing along to "Getaway Car," from the 2017 album Reputation.