Long-lasting celebrity couples: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks & more

Whether they had a whirlwind wedding like Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder or waited years before walking down the aisle like Harrison Ford and Callista Flockhart, many of our favourite celebrities have been in long-lasting relationships.
In fact, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith and Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been married for over 30 years, while the likes of Victoria and David Beckham will soon be marking their 30th wedding anniversary. Join us as we celebrate more enduring love stories…
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Country music icons Faith Hill and Tim McGraw met at a gig in Nashville in 1994, and despite the fact they were both seeing other people, Tim admitted to Billboard there was an "intense physical attraction." Their relationship didn't turn romantic until 1996 after Faith ended her engagement to Scott Hendricks.
Following a whirlwind romance, which saw the 'It's Your Love' singer propose several times, the couple got married in his aunt's garden. They are now parents to three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.
In a rare comment about their relationship, Faith told People: "If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else – 'Oh, okay, now she’s a slut and a bad person' – I can’t control that. But I wasn’t about to let Tim slip through my hands."
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres wed Portia de Rossi in 2008 after gay marriage was legalised in California. They had been dating for four years after meeting in 2001 at a Rock the Vote concert.
"I just felt that immediate draw," Portia admitted to Oprah Winfrey, before adding: "But it took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her because I was on Ally McBeal at the time and I was not living as an openly gay person. I was closeted and very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career. So, I wasn't about to date the most famous lesbian in the world."
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Aside from a brief split in 2013, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have been together since 1998, when they met at the Deauville Film Festival. Michael admitted he was very forward on their first date, telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." And he was right!
They got engaged in December 1999 on a New Year's Eve trip to Aspen, and almost one year later they tied the knot at New York's Plaza Hotel. The pair are parents to children Dylan and Carys.
The secret to their long marriage? "It's a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage. You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won't be the last problem," she told Good Housekeeping. "There will be many more down the road."
You may also like
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
After splitting from his childhood sweetheart Samantha Lewes in 1987, Tom Hanks began a relationship with Rita Wilson, whom he had initially met on Bosom Buddies six years earlier in 1981.
They wed in April 1988 and welcomed two children: Chester and Truman, while Tom is also a father to Colin and Elizabeth from his first marriage.
The actor has taken every opportunity to gush about his wife, even admitting back in 1988: "It's a long haul kind of thing. It's a big process and I guess you find yourself being more in love with these people as time goes by and here it is. We've been going out for almost two and a half years. And it's like, 'Oh, I thought I loved this woman six months ago, but I love her even more now.' So it just keeps changing all the time."
Victoria and David Beckham
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham married former England footballer David Beckham at Luttrellstown Castle in 1999 following a two-year relationship. Their eldest son Brooklyn acted as a page boy, and they went on to welcome three more children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
Speaking of their marriage secrets on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, David said: "We’ve got three beautiful boys, which is our priority, but I think … in a marriage, you make it work, and you have to make time for each other. And we do that. So I think that’s important."
They renewed their vows in 2017.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford first crossed paths with his third wife Calista Flockhart, who is 22 years his junior, at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002. He had filed for legal separation from his second wife in 2001, and Harrison and Calista went public with their relationship months after meeting, but it wasn't until 2010 that they tied the knot in New Mexico.
Harrison had previously been married to Mary Marquardt between 1964 and 1979, during which time they welcomed sons Benjamin, and William, followed by Melissa Mathison – mother to his kids Malcolm and Georgia – from 1983 until 2004.
When asked about the secret to his happy relationship with Calista, he joked to Parade Magazine: "Don't talk. Nod your head."
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's relationship may not have been without its challenges, but they have insisted that they have no plans to divorce. Their love story began while filming the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990, and they tied the knot seven years later on New Year’s Eve.
The couple – who are parents to Jaden and Willow – shocked fans when Jada's memoir claimed they had been "separated" for seven years, but she then told People they were "figuring it out".
After considering divorce, she later dismissed the idea, she explained in NBC News Special, Jada's Story: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick went on their first date in March 1992 and tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming three kids.
Despite both being in different relationships when they first met, Matthew said on Watch What Happens Live that he immediately knew Sarah was 'the one.' He said: "The first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street, and thought, 'That’s it.'"
Meanwhile, Sex and the City actress Sarah admitted to Howard Stern that during their 30-year relationship, "We’ve never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location."
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder met in 2000 while filming The Mexican, but they didn't start dating until two years later after they had both ended their respective relationships with Benjamin Bratt and Vera Steimberg.
They got married on Independence Day in 2002 at the actress' 82-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico. They are now parents to three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.
Gushing about her marriage on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Julie said: "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way. The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wasted no time cementing their love for one another, getting married in Sydney at St. Patrick's Estate in June 2006, just one year after meeting at the G’Day USA Gala.
However, the actress admitted she didn't think Keith was interested in her at first since he took so long to get in touch. She told Ellen DeGeneres: "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months."
During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Keith – who shares children Sunday and Faith with Nicole – gushed: "She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road." He continued: "It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious."
