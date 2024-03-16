Long-lasting celebrity couples: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks & more

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wasted no time cementing their love for one another, getting married in Sydney at St. Patrick's Estate in June 2006, just one year after meeting at the G’Day USA Gala.

However, the actress admitted she didn't think Keith was interested in her at first since he took so long to get in touch. She told Ellen DeGeneres: "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months."

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Keith – who shares children Sunday and Faith with Nicole – gushed: "She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road." He continued: "It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious."