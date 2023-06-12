Pride at the Tony Awards: LGBTQ winners Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee, Brandon Uranowitz, and more celebrate historic night

The 76th Tony Awards was a notable one for many reasons – it was one of the first in recent memory to not take place at Radio City Music Hall, shifting to the United Palace in Washington Heights instead; it was an "unscripted" ceremony, thanks to the ongoing WGA strikes; and it saw more LGBTQ representation in its winner circle than ever before.

This year, history was made as Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first two non-binary Tony Award winners for performance.

It was a shining moment on Sunday night when the two received back-to-back prizes, each accepting their award in dazzling gowns and fully glammed-up hair and makeup.

Alex was awarded the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Shucked, while J. Harrison won Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

In their winning speech, Alex, who got their start on the hit Fox show Glee in 2012, said: "Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here, as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts.

"To anyone who thinks they can't do it… you can do anything you put your mind to," they concluded, taking to the stage later in the evening with the ensemble of Shucked.

J. Harrison has received immense acclaim for their performance as bass player Jerry, who dresses in drag as bass player Daphne, in the adaptation of the iconic 1959 film which originally starred Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon.

They were received in the press room with thunderous applause and couldn't wipe the smile off their face as they spoke of the influence the moment could have on young non-binary performers.

"When I saw this script, and I saw the journey that I got to take," they told reporters: "I saw an opportunity to be that representation, to be that inspiration, to be someone that can be a part of people's lives in a way that they can see themselves and grow, learn, live, expand.

"It's not something that I take lightly, it's something that I cherish and honor. It's a dream come true, truly."

The theater world has long served as a safe space for performers of all genders and sexualities , to let their talent speak for themselves.

Such was the case when previous queer Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosted the show, and when gay performers Sean Hayes and Brandon Uranowitz picked up acting trophies for the plays Good Night, Oscar and Leopoldstadt, respectively.

Brandon spoke to reporters about the impact being part of this play, which centers around a wealthy Jewish family in Vienna in the early 20th century, had on his rediscovery of his roots and identity as a queer Jewish performer.

"When your child tells you who you are, believe them," he said in his speech, reiterating later in the press room: "I did a lot of suppressing parts of myself growing up as a means of survival.

"By doing that, I was falling farther and farther away from my true self," Brandon continued. But when he found the strength to come out to his mother, he recalled her saying: "We love you for who you are, and we wouldn't want you to be anyone else."

Michael Arden, who won the award for Best Direction of a Musical for Parade, emphasized as an openly gay man that his emphasis on creating a more diverse and frank version of the musical was in response to the "anti-semitism, transphobia, homophobia" rampant in society.

In his speech and to reporters, he emphasized: "To queer, trans, non-binary youth out there, we see you, and you're valuable, and your queerness makes you special.

"I as a kid was called the F-word more times than I can remember, and all I can say is…now I'm a f••••t with a Tony!"

