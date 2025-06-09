Romeo Beckham not dating model Caroline Daur after romance speculation

Romeo Beckham is not said to be dating German model Caroline Daur, despite swirling reports hinting at a possible romance, HELLO! understands.

While photos obtained by MailOnline showed Romeo, 22, and Caroline, 30, leaving a hotel afterparty together in Paris over the weekend, it's understood that the pair went out for dinner with a group of friends, and that there's no romantic element.

Their outing in the French capital comes after the pair attended the French Open's Men's Singles Semi Final on Friday 6 June. While they weren't photographed together, Caroline did pose for snapshots ahead of the sporting event.

© Getty Images Caroline looked ultra-chic in a cream blazer and a waist-cinching pencil skirt

Oozing quiet luxury, the influencer and model donned an elegant black pencil skirt which she teamed with a roll-neck top and a cream blazer. She elevated her ensembled with pointed leather boots, funky sunglasses and statement gold earrings. As for hair and makeup, Caroline swept her blonde tresses away from her face and highlighted her features with lashings of mascara and a nude lip.

Romeo, meanwhile, dressed in head-to-toe black, rounding off his dapper look with a razor-sharp blazer.

© Getty Images Romeo attended Roland Garros on 6 June

Romeo's outing in Paris comes after David and Victoria's son split from his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The pair, who were first linked in November last year, reportedly called time on their relationship following David's 50th birthday festivities.

© Instagram Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull split after seven months together

Sources close to the pair told MailOnline that their romance simply "fizzled out" about three weeks after his father David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Despite the split, friends are quick to emphasise that things remain "amicable" between Romeo and Kim. Insiders were also keen to stress that their parting has "nothing to do" with previous speculation linking Kim to the highly publicised feud within the Beckham family, particularly with Nicola Peltz.

© Shutterstock The pair were first linked in November 2024

Following his split from Mia Regan in February 2024, Romeo and Kim made their relationship public in November of last year. The duo were first linked at F1 driver Lando Norris's birthday celebrations before confirming their romance with a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse.

They later enjoyed numerous vacations together, and attended key family events, including the glitzy Hugo Boss party in London for David's latest collection.

Who is Caroline Daur?

Caroline is a German fashion model and influencer. Over the course of her career, she has teamed up with a plethora of well-known brands including Adidas, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

© Getty Images Carole Daur at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2024

In 2015, she scooped the New Faces Award by Bunte in the fashion digital category, and in May 2017, she took home the Idol of the Year award at the About Your Awards.

She has an impressive following on social media and boasts a whopping 4.6 million followers. Aside from posting glamorous outfit pictures, Caroline also regularly shares workout videos.