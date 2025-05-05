David Beckham's son Romeo's birthday speech revealed after Brooklyn skipped event

David Beckham marked a milestone birthday in true A-list fashion this weekend, celebrating his 50th with a star-studded dinner party at Core by Clare Smyth, one of London’s most exclusive dining spots.

The football icon was joined by his wife Victoria Beckham and their youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper for the high-profile celebration, which drew a star-studded guest list and went on until the early hours of Sunday morning.

But the elegant evening wasn’t without its notable absences. David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham were missing from the celebrations, despite being in London at the time.

© Instagram Romeo appeared to share a selfie from the celebratory dinner

Their no-show has raised eyebrows, especially given that they were also absent from other events held throughout the week to mark the former England captain’s big birthday.

In a heartfelt moment that stole the spotlight, Romeo Beckham, 22, rose to give a speech in honour of his father. Arriving at the venue clutching cue cards, he took on the role of family spokesperson with enthusiasm.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Nicole and Brooklyn skipped the big birthday bash

Romeo's speech

Addressing the room, Romeo began: "Good evening everyone. I would like to start by thanking you all for being here tonight. I know without many of you in here tonight, he wouldn’t be half of the man he is today. But to the man of the moment…"

He went on to praise his father as a devoted role model and personal inspiration, sentiments he had already shared on social media earlier in the week, writing: "Happy 50th Dad. I look up to you every single day."

The speech was received with affection by guests, many of whom have watched Romeo grow up in the public eye. Now a budding footballer and model, Romeo continues to follow in his father’s footsteps, and his public tribute underscored his close bond with David.

© Instagram Romeo and his mother Victoria

Romeo's siblings

Joining Romeo at the dinner were his siblings Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, who arrived at the venue together. Harper, wearing a soft pastel ensemble, looked elegant beyond her years, while Cruz kept things stylishly understated in a relaxed tailored look.

The trio’s united appearance was a proud moment for David and Victoria, who beamed as they mingled with guests at the chic Notting Hill venue.

The celebrations at Core followed an entire week of festivities for David, including a private dinner in France and a family gathering at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds estate.

© Instagram Beloved father-daughter duo David and Harper Beckham looked so adorable together

Brooklyn's absence

Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend either event. Nor have they shared any public messages or tributes for David’s birthday on their social media platforms, a stark contrast to Romeo, who has now delivered not one, but two speeches for his father in recent weeks.

Romeo previously spoke at a pre-birthday dinner in Miami last month, where the Beckhams were gathered ahead of David’s actual birthday.

Images from April 10 show the 22-year-old addressing the family while his parents looked on proudly. His repeat appearance at this weekend’s London dinner suggests a growing role in family events, particularly when his older brother is unavailable.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham

David, however, appeared in high spirits throughout Saturday’s festivities. Dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, he greeted guests with his signature charm and spent much of the evening chatting, laughing and reminiscing with long-time friends and family.

Victoria, who stunned in a sleek floor-length black gown, remained by his side, her arm often looped through David’s as they posed for photographs and welcomed guests.

Ongoing tensions

The couple’s inner circle turned out in full force for the occasion, including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, chef Gordon Ramsay, and footballing friend Gary Neville. Champagne flowed, and the evening culminated in dancing and toasts until well after midnight.

While David has not publicly commented on Brooklyn’s absence, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Despite flying to the UK last week, Brooklyn and Nicola were missing from every official Beckham celebration. The pair were also absent from David’s previous major family events, including last year’s premiere of Beckham, the Netflix documentary chronicling his life and career.

Their absence comes amid ongoing speculation of tension between the couple and the wider Beckham family, though neither side has publicly confirmed any rift. Still, the contrast in visibility between Brooklyn and his siblings was marked throughout this weekend’s festivities.

David, who has long been known as a family man, has frequently spoken of his love and pride for his children. In a recent interview, he reflected on fatherhood, saying, "‘Everything I do, I do for my kids. Watching them grow into kind, ambitious people is the most rewarding thing."