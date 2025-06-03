Romeo Beckham shares cryptic message amid Brooklyn's family estrangement

Brooklyn Beckham's ongoing estrangement from his family has sparked concern amongst fans of the Beckham brood for months now, after the 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz, opted to skip several major family events with no explanation.

After months of speculation as to the nature of their rift, rumors have only grown, with some believing that it originated at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, while others believe the estrangement has to do with Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

A message of love

© Instagram Romeo posted the cryptic message to Instagram

The second-eldest of the Beckham brood took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about love amid the reported feud, indicating that there may be a reconciliation in sight. Romeo reposted a video of Spanish football manager Luis Enrique, who shared an emotional story about losing his daughter to cancer at just nine years old.

Luis' daughter Xana passed away in 2019 after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer, and his approach to dealing with grief inspired Romeo to share a touching message. "I watch stuff like this and look at myself and think why am I stressing bout something so small in the grand scheme of things," he wrote above the video.

"Love who you love without questions, take care of each other, respect each other and enjoy life," he concluded, alongside a white heart and a camera emoji.

Ground zero

Some fans speculated that the rift began over Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull

This message comes after rumors circulated that the Beckham feud began when Romeo started dating Kim, who reportedly had a brief fling with Brooklyn years prior.

After a fan commented, "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," under a previous post of Romeo and Kim together, his little brother Cruz set the record straight in the comment section, simply writing: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Fans began to notice that something was amiss in May when Brooklyn and Nicola opted to skip David's milestone 50th birthday bash in Miami, despite living just a short flight away in Los Angeles.

© Instagram The couple shared a photo from London ahead of David's big bash

They also missed David's London celebration after sharing on social media that they had touched down in the city ahead of his party.

The pair chose to go to the Coachella music festival instead of Victoria's 51st birthday party in another blow to the family, and did not wish either of his parents a happy birthday on social media in a break from tradition.

Ignoring the noise

© WireImage Rumors of a feud reached a fever pitch in May

Brooklyn and Nicola hinted at the ongoing speculation about their family in an interview with Glamour, sharing that it was difficult to ignore the noise at times.

"People are always going to talk. What matters is that we're happy together," the Cloud23 founder told the publication. Nicola added that it wasn't "always easy" to ignore the whispers, and that she wanted to set the record straight.

"On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us," she said. "When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. It's not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."

Brooklyn and Nicola hinted at their family feud in a new interview

The duo then shared insight into their "intense" 2022 wedding, where they made sure to be present with each other amongst it all.

"Someone gave us this advice, and I'm so glad we listened: Take a moment during [your wedding] day just for the two of you. Step away, breathe, be together. Those were my favorite moments," the heiress said.

"Weddings can be intense, especially when you're busy making sure everyone else is having fun," she continued. "That little break reminded us what it’s really about: us."

