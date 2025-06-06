Romeo Beckham leaves family home after shock split

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull recently went their separate ways as the pair ended their seven-month relationship.

Since the break-up, Romeo has left the country as the footballer was seen in the crowd watching the ongoing French Open. Like many sports fans, Romeo's face was a mixture of emotions as he watched the ongoing games. The 22-year-old could be seen grinning, hiding his face behind a hand and looking shocked as he watched Carlos Alcaraz take on Lorenzo Musetti.

Romeo was joined by a friend as he spent time in Paris and was dressed in an all-black outfit to watch Carlos make it to the finals.

Recent split

HELLO! understands that the young couple called it quits after seven months together. Sources close to the pair told MailOnline that their romance simply "fizzled out" about three weeks after his father David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Despite the split, friends are quick to emphasise that things remain "amicable" between Romeo and Kim.

© Corbis via Getty Images Romeo was thrilled to see Carlos through to the final

Insiders were also keen to stress that their parting has "nothing to do" with previous speculation linking Kim to the highly publicised feud within the Beckham family, particularly with Nicola Peltz.

"Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don't always last forever and they decided to split up," one friend shared with the publication.

© Corbis via Getty Images The match was a tense one for the recently single footballer

The former couple was spotted at the trendy C restaurant in London's Mayfair last Friday night. However, it's now understood that they'd already gone their separate ways by that point.

Romeo and Kim reportedly arrived at the venue separately with their own friends, though they were seen leaving together.

Cruz defends Kim

Back when Romeo and Kim became an item, some fans took umbrage due to Kim supposedly having been linked to the star's older brother, Brooklyn, years ago.

© Getty The couple have now gone their separate ways

After noticing a scathing remark beneath a post Romeo made about Kim, Cruz came to his defence. "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," one fan had penned, prompting Cruz to clarify: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."