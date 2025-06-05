Romeo Beckham breaks social media silence after Kim Turnbull split

Romeo Beckham has broken his social media silence, just as news of his breakup with Kim Turnbull emerged.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old shared a picture from his living room watching Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.

HELLO! understands that the young couple have called it quits after seven months together.

© Instagram Romeo and Kim dated for seven months

Sources close to the pair told MailOnline that their romance simply "fizzled out" about three weeks after his father David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Despite the split, friends are quick to emphasise that things remain "amicable" between Romeo and Kim. Insiders were also keen to stress that their parting has "nothing to do" with previous speculation linking Kim to the highly publicised feud within the Beckham family, particularly with Nicola Peltz.

© Getty The pair have called time on their romance

"Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don't always last forever and they decided to split up," one friend shared with the publication.

Interestingly, the former couple was spotted at the trendy C restaurant in London's Mayfair just last Friday night. However, it's now understood that they had already gone their separate ways by that point. They reportedly arrived at the venue separately with their own friends, though they were seen leaving together.

Family feud

In April, TMZ reported that the siblings were no longer speaking after Brooklyn voiced his concerns about Kim's motives in the relationship. When the 26-year-old and his wife Nicola, were noticeably absent from his father, David Beckham's 50th birthday party last month, the publication claimed that the two had skipped it because of Kim.

© Instagram Cruz Beckham clarified that Brooklyn and Kim had never even dated

However, younger brother Cruz cleared up the rumours. After noticing a scathing remark beneath Romeo's latest post about Kim, Cruz came to his defence.

"It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," one fan had penned, prompting him to clarify: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

When did Romeo and Kim start dating?

Following his split from Mia Regan in February 2024, Romeo and Kim made their relationship public in November of last year. The duo were first linked at F1 driver Lando Norris's birthday celebrations before confirming their romance with a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse.

© Instagram Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull were first linked in November 2024

In the months since, Romeo and Kim have packed on the PDA, and on Valentine's Day, the 22-year-old dropped the 'L' word in a romantic tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

Kim was also very noticeable at various Beckham family events – including the Hugo Boss party in London for David Beckham's latest clothing line and his 50th birthday celebrations both in the UK and across the pond.