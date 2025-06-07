Romeo Beckham reveals new 'love' following recent split

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull surprised many when the young couple revealed that they had ended their relationship after seven months of dating.

The star has made a couple of solo appearances since the end of their relationship and during the week he shared several photos from his recent photoshoot with Dust Magazine, where the footballer styled out a whole host of leather looks. In one photo, the 22-year-old resembled Neo, the protagonist of The Matrix film series in a striking leather coat and boots.

Another snap saw Romeo flashing his bare chest while reclining on a leather chair and holding an oversized bag made of the same material. In a caption for the shoot, he gushed: "WHO DOESN'T LOVE A BIT OF LEATHER," alongside a black heart emoji.

Romeo wowed in the new look as he revealed his 'love' for the material View post on Instagram

Fans were obsessed with the snaps, as one enthused: "He got Victoria's whole face," and a second added: "Well damn! Leather wears you well." A third commented: "You look absolutely incredible-you backed yourself re-entering the fashion scene and [100] percent you nailed it."

Split with Kim

Sources close to the pair told MailOnline that their romance simply "fizzled out" about three weeks after his father David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Despite the split, friends are quick to emphasise that things remain "amicable" between Romeo and Kim.

© Instagram Romeo and Kim were an adorable couple

Insiders were also keen to stress that their parting has "nothing to do" with previous speculation linking Kim to the highly publicised feud within the Beckham family, particularly with Nicola Peltz.

"Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don't always last forever and they decided to split up," one friend shared with the publication.

New outing

Shortly after news of the split emerged, Romeo left the country as he and a friend headed to watch the semi-finals of the French Open.

© Corbis via Getty Images The match was a tense one for the recently single footballer

Like many sports fans, Romeo's face was a mixture of emotions as he watched the ongoing games. The 22-year-old could be seen grinning, hiding his face behind a hand and looking shocked as he watched Carlos Alcaraz triumph over Lorenzo Musetti.