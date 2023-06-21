Dick Van Dyke's family life at 97 with famous children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren is like no other – photos

Dick Van Dyke was one of many famous dads who spent Father's Day with his loving brood, taking to social media to share snippets from his day.

The legendary 97-year-old entertainer was joined by some of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at his spectacular estate and part-time Halloween haunt, Vandy Manor in Malibu.

© Instagram The legendary entertainer celebrated Father's Day with three generations of Van Dykes

Take a look at more of the Disney Legend's family, spanning three generations and several more entertainers, starting with his four children.

Christian Van Dyke

The eldest, Christian, 73, and his three siblings were born to Van Dyke and his first wife, Margie Willett, who he was married to from 1948-1984. (Dick married Arlene Silver in 2012, a make-up artist who is 40 years his junior.)

© Getty Images Van Dyke and first wife Margie Willet welcomed four children during their marriage

Like many others in the family, Christian made his acting debut in a 1962 episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show, playing the character of Frankie, and appeared as himself in the 1964 short Hollywood Goes to a World Premiere.

However, he didn't stick around in show business, opting to pursue law instead and earning a law degree from Arizona State University. In 1981, he was appointed district attorney in Marion County, Oregon.

© Getty Images The eldest, Christian, became a lawyer after a brief acting stint

Christian has largely kept his personal life under wraps. He was first married to wife Caroline Heller. Their daughter Jessica died aged 13 in 1987 of Reye syndrome, a brain disease, which inspired Dick Van Dyke to star in several commercials to spread awareness about the disease.

Christian and Caroline eventually separated and in 1988, he married Christine Shihadeh, who he has been with since. It's unknown if they have any other children.

Barry Van Dyke

© Getty Images Barry starred in "Diagnosis: Murder" for eight years alongside his father

Possibly the most well-known of the Van Dyke children, Barry, 71, is an actor just like his dad, making his own TV debuts on The Dick Van Dyke Show and The New Dick Van Dyke Show in the '60s and '70s.

His most well-known credit, however, is detective Steve Sloan on the action-comedy-murder Diagnosis: Murder, which ran from 1993-2001 and also starred his famous dad. Many of their family members made cameos on Diagnosis: Murder as well.

© Getty Images Barry and Mary (pictured on the right) welcomed four children, who also became actors and writers

Barry has been married to Mary Carey since 1974, and they're parents to Carey, 47, Shane, 43, Wes, 38, and Taryn, 37. Through their four children, Barry and Mary are also grandparents to eight.

While all of Barry and Mary's children have tried their hands at show business, Carey and Shane have been the most successful as actors and writers, even writing a spec script in 2019 which eventually became Olivia Wilde's 2022 film Don't Worry Darling.

Stacy Van Dyke

© Instagram The Barnstormers, featuring Stacy Van Dyke and husband Mike Breen

Stacy, who was born around 1955, has kept her life mostly away from the spotlight compared to her siblings, only making minor appearances in The New Dick Van Dyke Show in 1971, and Diagnosis: Murder in 1996.

Instead, she pursued music, performing with the group the Barnstormers in the '70s in Arizona, where she lives now.

© Instagram Stacy Van Dyke's husband Mike and son Ryan

It was reported in 1979 that she married Barnstormers member Mike Breen, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, and they have two children, with their son Ryan also following in their footsteps as a musician.

Carrie Beth Van Dyke

© Getty Images Youngest Carrie Beth had a brief run in the industry, unlike her siblings

The youngest of the Van Dyke siblings, born in 1961, Carrie Beth also kept her life out of the spotlight, making two appearances in The New Dick Van Dyke Show in the '70s as well.

Like her sister, she married a musician, Kevin McNally, who also played a recurring role in Diagnosis: Murder. She and sister Stacy's families share a close relationship, as evidenced by their social media.

© Instagram Carrie Beth with her son Tyler McNally

She and Kevin are parents to two children as well, a son and a daughter, with their son Tyler also working as a musician and producer.