Andy Murray reveals 'humbling' defeat to 5-year-old son

Sir Andy Murray has revealed a rather humbling new chapter in his life - being consistently beaten by his five-year-old son, Teddy, at chess.

It seems the 38-year-old, who retired from tennis after the 2024 Olympics, may have hoped to raise the next big tennis sensation, but is instead developing a chess prodigy.

Since stepping away from the court, Andy has been spending more time at home, including taking on Teddy in the strategic board game. And much to his surprise, the youngster is already proving to be a formidable opponent.

© Instagram Andy Murray with his son Teddy

Speaking to BBC Sport, Andy candidly shared the unique challenges of being outsmarted by your own child. "My five-year-old boy has got really into chess, which I'm really enjoying playing with him," the Wimbledon legend, who has four children with wife Kim, explained.

"I'm not a particularly good chess player, but I've got quite an analytical mind and I enjoy the game and watching him learn and playing with him."

However, the moments of defeat come with a twist only a parent could understand.

"It's difficult losing to a five-year-old when in the middle of the game he's asking you to come and wipe his bum, essentially," Andy added. "He's going to the toilet in the middle of the game, and then he comes back and is beating me at chess. It's humbling that, for my intelligence."

© getty Andy and wife Kim have been together since 2005

Andy has had more time to polish his chess skills since his recent split from Novak Djokovic's coaching team last month. The amicable parting came after the tennis star spent several months on the Serbian player's team.

Meanwhile, Andy will soon trade his racket for a microphone and the tennis court for a theatre stage in a one-of-a-kind stage show, Centre Stage.

Andy won his first Grand Slam title at the 2012 US Open, a year before ending Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion in 2013.

© Getty The tennis star won Wimbledon again in 2016

He then added a second victory at the All England Club in 2016. He is also a five-time Australian Open runner-up, as well as a French Open finalist.

Among his achievements, Andy has won two gold medals at the Olympics. The dad-of-four reached his first major semi-final and final at the 2008 US Open, where he lost in the final to Roger Federer in straight sets.