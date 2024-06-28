I was served up a treat at Andy Murray's hotel Cromlix - here's my match report

Hidden away in the lush green landscapes of Stirling and Perthshire lies Cromlix, the beautiful country hotel owned by Andy Murray and his wife Kim.

Making my way down the tree-lined driveway, as I approached the entrance, I can't help but feel excited to see what lies within - will the experience serve a grand slace ace or an amateur rally?

© Cromlix Cromlix is located in the Scottish Highlands near Dunblane

The first thing I noticed once the car was parked was the tennis courts, all designed in the iconic Wimbledon colours - dark green and purple. A small dose of SW19 had been woven into the landscaped grounds.

On arrival, I was warmly greeted by hotel staff and was offered a glass of champagne (I opted for the refreshing bottle of chilled water). There was also a roaring fire, and I immediately felt right at home.

The former Victorian mansion had recently undergone a multimillion-pound refurbishment, masterminded by Kim and Belfast designer Suzanne Garuda, transforming the place into a trendy and playful establishment.

I can safely say, Kim has done a brilliant job meticulously reviving this historic gem and updating it into something more contemporary and chic.

© Cromlix The hotel is warm and inviting

The hotel plays an important role in Kim and Andy's lives from family celebrations when the tennis star was a child, to holding their wedding reception.

Suites

The hotel has 16 rooms (named after local flowers) - ten bedrooms, five suites and the private gate lodge located at the entrance. Peeking through the hotel brochure before heading upstairs, I was eager to see which suite I would be staying in – the Hyssop.

© Cromlix I stayed in the beautiful Hyssop suite

There was something special about walking up the original staircase – on each floor, you are either welcomed by eye-catching artwork from the Murray's private collection or an organ with pipes fully exposed within the walls.

© Cromlix The suite had lovely earthy tones

Each of the uniquely designed bedrooms and suites are a tribute to the hotel's commitment to luxury, comfort and the 'home away from home' feel. Expect antique furniture, sumptuous fabrics, and lighting that combines to create a refined yet cosy atmosphere.

© Cromlix The suite came with a standalone bathtub

This Hyssop suite, I was pleased to see was a top-floor turret bedroom with French-style Mansard ceilings and dormer windows overlooking the 34-acre plot, vegetable garden and tennis courts.

The decor packed a punch with bright and bold prints

The bedroom was fresh with soft sage-green walls and a king-sized half-tester canopy bed, wooden bedside tables, a matching dressing table and an antique roll-top bureau. The view outside was just as calming – sweeping vistas of Scottish woodland and gardens.

An extra special touch also came in the form of shortbread! Each guest gets to try Andy's grandmother Shirley Erskine's legendary sweet treat.

© Cromlix I could see the tennis court from my room

Dining

I enjoyed dinner at Cromlix's The Glasshouse restaurant, and was delighted with the classic preparation and presentation of the food, which was predominantly British with the odd European influence, and plentiful in portion size.

© Cromlix The dining room was the perfect place for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The Glasshouse was beautiful and airy, leading out to the gardens which supplies many herbs and vegetables to the kitchen.

First up was a smoked haddock soup with artichoke. The dish was so flavoursome, hearty and comforting – something I craved, having just spent a few days in a wet and grisly Glasgow.

© Cromlix There is also a private dining space

I then opted for the duck breast with sweet potato and pickled plum that was topped off with a cocoa nib and peanut crumb, a perfect mix of sweet and savoury.

A green apple and chai Mille-feuille was a brilliant way to finish off my meal. The pastry was delicate, spongy, and sweet – just how it should be – with delicious layers.

Entertainment

With vast plots of woodland, there are endless walk options. Cromlix also encourages active guests to sail, kayak, paddle board, wild swim and water ski in the Perthshire countryside. For those visiting in warmer months, booking a slot in the 'Cromlix' tennis courts is a must.

© Cromlix Of course, there are tennis courts

If you fancy staying indoors, a little tour around the hotel is very rewarding. I managed to find the billiards room, and spent a couple of hours playing after dinner – the room is vast and beautifully decorated with bold prints and velvet seating. There is even a lovely selection of Pick n Mix to help yourself.

© Cromlix Guest had the option to spend a few hours in the Billiard room

Next stop was the Chapel – a small and rather intimate place of worship, which is licensed for weddings.

© Cromlix Andy and Kim have made sure those playing were stocked with sweets

Here, Andy's older brother Jamie Murray - also a professional tennis player and champion in his own right - tied the knot with his wife Alejandra.

© Cromlix The chapel is very intimate

The Chapel, which can seat up to 30 guests, is also popular amongst couples who have eloped – much more tasteful and intimate than a last minute, Las Vegas license.

For art enthusiasts, the hotel is peppered with incredible artwork – handpicked by Andy and Kim, who herself is an accomplished artist. One of the most impressive pieces is a collage of Cherry Blossoms by Damian Hurst.

© Cromlix Cromlix boasts an impressive collection of artwork

Overall, my stay was a smash hit! The bolthole served up an unforgettable experience. And like it's famous owner, a champion!

© Cromlix There is so much woodland surrounding Cromlix

For more information on staying at Cromlix, visit cromlix.com