Bryan Cranston’s daughter steps into the limelight – his rare comments about breakout

Bryan Cranston's daughter Taylor Dearden is following in her famous father's footsteps, and he couldn't be prouder. The Breaking Bad actor gushed over his only child's role as Dr. Melissa King in the medical drama The Pitt.

During an interview on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 69-year-old opened up about Taylor's passion for performing. "There is nothing that’s more gratifying than when your kid receives praise," he shared. "Nothing. No one could say anything to me that’s better than that."

© Getty Images Taylor Dearden at the 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest at Lido Theater

"Her mom and I are just over the moon with her her work on it. She’s a very hard working person, she grew up in it," he added. "So, it’s in her bones. She’s in it for the right reasons and she loves it."

Bryan also responded to a question asking about the advice he has given his daughter about navigating the industry. "Because I’m her dad, she picks up advice hopefully by the way I behave in this business and navigate my way through," he said.

"I don’t ever say, 'Now, young lady, here’s some advice I’m going to give you.' Kids don’t want to hear that."

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Bryan gushed over his daughter at the Tribeca Festival

Bryan and his wife of over 35 years, Robin Dearden, welcomed their daughter in 1993. Taylor made her onscreen debut alongside her dad in a 2010 episode of Breaking Bad. The rising star went on to play McKenzie on the series 10 Ways to Get Rejected, and has also starred in Sweet/Vicious and Netflix's American Vandal. Most recently, Taylor appeared in Apple TV Plus' For All Mankind and The Last Thing She Told Me.

During his appearance on The Today Show on Tuesday, Bryan addressed his retirement plans. "When I hear praise for Taylor’s work on The Pitt, it means more to me than anything anyone could ever say to me about my work," he shared.

© Getty Images Bryan Cranston with his wife Robin Dearden and their daughter Taylor Cranston in 2009

"You know, you’re a proud dad. And I’m OK. I could retire after you hear that.”

Neurodivergent

Taylor has been open about being neurodivergent and how it has helped her connect to her character. "I told them that I relate to this character because I see a lot of the neurodivergent parts of Mel as something I experience all the time," she told NPR in April.

© Getty Images Taylor Dearden is a rising star

"And I realized it’s, like, you know, I can mask only so much, and I’m really ready for people to know."

Taylor continued: "I tell everyone I meet because there are certain social behaviors that might seem odd. And so I usually have to tell everyone I meet, like, in case I do this, just so you know, it’s not on purpose. So it was great for them to let it be my decision completely. I feel like it’s the right move."