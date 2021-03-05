Bryan Cranston opens up about 'terrible' experience filming new drama Your Honor The Breaking Bad actor was discussing filming with COVID protocols

Bryan Cranston has opened up about the "terrible" experience he faced while filming his new drama Your Honor as a result of the growing pandemic.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about WandaVision's finale

The Breaking Bad star, who plays Judge Michael Desiato in the Sky Atlantic series, made an appearance on Graham Norton this week where he admitted it was difficult to return to set in the wake of coronavirus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bryan Cranston stars as Judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor

"It was terrible and very difficult working under COVID protocols," he began. "I'm 65 years old and I've been to my fair share of rock concerts and I know I have lost some hearing, so trying to hear what people are saying through masks is challenging!"

The actor also expressed his thoughts on the drama which tells the story of Judge Desiato and his son, Adam, who do their best to cover up the death of a local teen who Adam tragically kills in a hit and run.

Bryan told Graham and the other guests: "It's the worst nightmare of any parent for something to happen to your child and this really gets under the skin of everybody. It's a wild ride. I just didn't think there was enough anxiety in our society today, so I'm giving you more!"

MORE: 7 amazing films and TV shows coming to NOW TV in March

MORE: 8 brand new shows and films to inspire you this International Women's Day

MORE: Line of Duty: what happened in seasons one to five?

Bryan Cranston plays a judge trying to cover up his son's hit and run

Your Honor begins with detailing Adam's involvement in a hit and run while driving his late mother's car. It then transpires that the victim involved, Rocco Baxter, is the son a local mob-style gang leader, Jimmy Baxter.

Upon finding out Adam's connection to the infamous Baxter family, Michael and Adam decide to cover up the crime rather than coming clean, using Michael's experience and knowledge from working within the justice system.

The drama is availanle to watch on NOWTV and Sky Atlantic now

But soon, more drama enfolds as corruption within the New Orleans police becomes evident and the cracks in their cover story begin to show – with fatal consequences.

Starring alongside Bryan in the drama is Hunter Doohan as Adam and Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter. Other actors that make an appearance are Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Lamar Johnson and Carmen Ejogo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.