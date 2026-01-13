6 Seinfeld celebrity cameos you probably forgot about

It’s always a thrill to watch one of your old favourite shows and spot an actor who’s since transformed into a Hollywood star – and Seinfeld (1989–1998) is practically unrivalled in that department. The hit sitcom is renowned for its celebrity cameos, from both rising stars to practically unknown names that later became screen royalty.

From the Breaking Bad star who had a recurring role as a less than ideal dentist, to the Law & Order heavyweight who made an appearance before her big break, here are some of our favourite Seinfeld celebrity cameos – how many do you remember?

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images From L-R: Bryan Cranston, Jerry Seinfeld in "Seinfeld" Bryan Cranston - Dr Tim Whatley Before Breaking Bad (2008–2013) and even Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006), Bryan Cranston had a recurring role on Seinfeld as Dr. Tim Whatley, Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentric dentist. Labelled the “Dentist to the Stars” by George, his iconic laughing gas scene in season six garnered him popularity with viewers, and he was even brought back several times in later seasons Bryan recounted filming the hilarious scene to Rich Eisen, revealing that he and Jerry “could not stop laughing” – and were even scolded by Larry David. While we still have no mention of a Seinfeld revival, Bryan is returning to screens as hapless patriarch Hal in the upcoming reboot Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair (2026).

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Mariska had a very meta cameo in Seinfeld Mariska Hargitay - Melissa Shannon She’s now synonymous with her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU (1999–), but before she got her big break in the long-running crime drama, Mariska Hargitay appeared in season four of Seinfeld as Melissa Shannon, an actress who auditions for the part of Elaine in Jerry – a fictional show within a show. To make matters even more meta, Mariska herself reportedly auditioned for the role of Elaine in real life, which ultimately went to Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Thankfully, this freed up Mariska to join SVU six years later – a role she’s still playing – where she became one of the most iconic TV characters of all time.

© Getty Images Seinfeld was Jon Favreau's first-ever TV role Jon Favreau - Eric the Clown While he’s now a major name thanks to his work in the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Jon Favreau had a fan-favourite cameo on Seinfeld, which also marked one of his first TV appearances. Jon appeared in the season five episode “The Fire” (1994) as Eric the Clown – who gets on George’s nerves for not knowing who Bozo the Clown is. You might not recognise Jon in all the clown make-up, but it’s his comedic timing that makes this cameo memorable. The actor-filmmaker also posted a sweet tribute to real-life Bozo the Clown actor Frank Avruch following his death in 2018, sharing a clip from Seinfeld with fans.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images From L-R: Jerry Seinfeld and Courteney Cox in "Seinfeld" Courteney Cox - Meryl 1994 was a big year for Courteney Cox – before she debuted in Friends in September of that year, the actress had a cameo in season five of Seinfeld as Meryl, Jerry’s girlfriend who fakes being his wife to score discounts at the dry cleaners. We may also have Seinfeld to credit for Friends’ hilarity, according to Lisa Kudrow. “When we were first shooting the pilot, [Courteney] would say: ‘Listen y’all, I did Seinfeld. They help each other all the time,” Lisa told the Fly on the Wall podcast. “If you think I could be doing something funnier, tell me. We need to help each other out.” Clearly Courteney’s teachings worked!

© Getty Images for AMC Bob had never seen an episode of Seinfeld prior to his cameo Bob Odenkirk - Ben Seinfeld seems to be the vessel for launching Breaking Bad actors…before he became Saul Goodman in the hit drama and its spin-off Better Call Saul (2015–2022), Bob Odenkirk guest-starred in season eight of the sitcom as Ben, Elaine’s boyfriend who dumps her after becoming a doctor. The actor had been working in comedy for years as a writer for shows like Saturday Night Live, but confessed he’d never seen an episode of Seinfeld. "I did not watch Seinfeld until after it was a long over," he told GQ in 2021, though revealed he had a great experience filming the show. “I didn’t have to exaggerate the person, I just played him earnestly…it was a great, great experience.”