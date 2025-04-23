Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz reunites with TV parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek in sweet snap on set of reboot

Frankie Muniz sent Malcolm in the Middle fans across the globe into a frenzy on Tuesday as he reunited with his sitcom parents, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming, behind-the-scenes photograph of himself posing with his onscreen parents on the Disney+ show's set. The snap comes as Frankie, Bryan, and Jane reprise the roles in the hit series in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

© Instagram Frankie Muniz reunited with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek

Malcolm in the Middle first hit screens on Fox back in 2000 and lasted until 2006 with seven seasons and 151 episodes. The Y2K favourite show even picked up three Primetime Emmy Award nominations during its time.

The photograph captured Frankie standing in between Bryan and Jane dressed in a white shirt and green checkered tie. The Breaking Bad actor smiled for the camera and donned a blue and red tartan shirt while his onscreen wife, Jane, looked stunning in a pink sweater accessorized with a floral scarf.

© Getty Images The show ran for seven seasons from 2000-2006

Frankie captioned the post: "Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!"

Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, who are both part of the original cast, will reprise their roles as Malcolm’s older brothers, Francis and Reese. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has stepped in to take over Erik Per Sullivan's role as Malcolm’s younger brother, Dewey.

The new season will follow the drama that unfolds during Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary party.

© Getty Images Bryan Cranston previously teased the reunion

Bryan teased the show's revival back in 2023 during an interview on Watch What Happens Live. When asked how likely it was that a reboot was in the works, he responded: "Yes, I would say, on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8, we'd do a reunion, movie, show, or something.

"We have been working on concepts of story, plots, stuff like that. It was a great show, it was a lot of fun."

In an interview with Fox News back in 2022, Frankie commented on Bryan's efforts to get the show running again. "I can [now] separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to," he said.

© Getty Images Frankie Muniz back in 2000

"I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent. But I don’t know – we'll see what happens."

Malcolm in the Middle's original creator, Linwood Boomer, will return as the writer and executive producer.