Jelly Roll's lookalike son Noah steals the spotlight in sweet behind-the-scenes moment shared by wife Bunnie Xo

There’s a new little star in the DeFord family, and he’s already showing signs he’s ready to follow in his famous father’s musical footsteps.

In a heartwarming new TikTok that’s melting hearts across the internet, Bunnie Xo, wife of country music sensation Jelly Roll, shared an intimate behind-the-scenes look at family life, revealing that her stepson, Noah “Buddy” DeFord, may have had a very special role in his dad’s latest musical milestone.

The adorable video, shared with Bunnie’s 6 million followers on Wednesday 11 June, captures 8-year-old Noah belting out lyrics and jotting them down, proudly singing along to Jelly Roll’s latest feature, Sharks, on Lil Wayne’s upcoming album Tha Carter 6.

A proud family moment

Bunnie, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, couldn’t help but share her joy and admiration in the caption: ‘When Noah was his daddy’s ghost writer for this hook on Tha Carter 6.’

The short but sweet clip quickly went viral, racking up thousands of views and an outpouring of love from fans enchanted by Noah’s talent and charisma.

As the camera panned to the young boy, quietly focused on writing down lyrics and singing with confidence, fans were quick to draw comparisons between him and his dad, country-rap star Jelly Roll — real name Jason Bradley DeFord.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

"He’s his daddy’s twin. Way to go, Noah!" one fan gushed in the comments.

Another added excitedly, "OMG, we’re seeing Noah!!! Hi, little Jelly, good to see you!!" while others chimed in with praise: "He’s going to be a star just like his dad," and "He’s got his daddy’s looks and talent!"

© Getty Images Jelly Roll with Bailee Ann

Meet the DeFord family

Jelly Roll, 40, welcomed Noah with ex-partner Melisa Ann Cowell in August 2016. He also shares a 16-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, with former partner Felicia Beckwith.

While Jelly and Bunnie are full-time guardians to Bailee, they co-parent Noah with Melisa, a dynamic that Jelly has previously described as built on mutual respect and clear boundaries.

Speaking to Taste of Country in August 2023, the "Son of a Sinner"

© Jelly Roll: Save Me/Hulu Jelly Roll as a young boy could be mistaken for Noah

"With Bailee, I’m the full-time parent," he shared candidly. "I’m the judge, the jury, and the executioner when it comes to decisions with her."

"But with Noah, I try not to get in the way of what [Melisa] is building over there. I never want to step on her toes with what she’s doing with him. I want to respect that boundary."

© Getty Jelly Roll with his lookalike son Noah

A star in the making?

While it may be early days, Noah’s musical instincts have already caught the attention of fans and friends alike. From his confident lyric writing to his pitch-perfect delivery, the little boy seems more than comfortable in the world of music, no surprise, given his father’s chart-topping career.

Jelly Roll, who has become one of country music’s most beloved and relatable figures, has long spoken about how his children inspire his work. And now, with Noah showing a clear interest in music, it seems the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.