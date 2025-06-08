Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo comes to his defense over comments about his appearance amid weight loss

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo is standing by her man.

Over the weekend, the Dumb Blonde podcast host maintained her attraction for her husband, emphasizing that it was the rest of the world now catching up to what she has always seen.

She and the "I Am Not Okay" singer have been married since 2016, and are parents to the latter's two kids from previous relationships, daughter Bailee Ann, 16, and son Noah, nine.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly and Bunnie have been married since 2016

Bunnie took to TikTok on Saturday, June 7, and said that "some lady" had left her a comment asking her to "acknowledge how handsome your husband is."

To that Bunnie explained: "No, I cannot, because I have been screaming it from the mountain tops, the bleachers, the pulpits, for years how handsome my husband is."

"You mofos are just now catching up. I've always been in this man's corner," she added, and wrote over the video: "Happy you guys are finally seeing what I've always seen," with a heart-eyes emoji.

© Getty Images They renewed their vows in 2023

"Better late than never," she added in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section and root for her. "Bunnie saw the handsome that nobody bothered to look for," one wrote, as others followers suit with: "It's so hurtful as we lose weight how all of a sudden the world finally sees our beauty," and: "You've always looked at Jelly Roll with adoration in your eyes no matter what pic I've seen of the two of you!. Soul mates no doubt," as well as: "He has always been handsome! I don't care what anyone says."

Jelly has been on a weight loss journey for the past several months. Recently speaking with People about his 200-pound weight loss, the rapper shared: "I've been really kicking [expletive], man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," adding: "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

© Getty Images The rapper has been on a weight loss journey

"I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he further said.

Though the concept of a sauna can be traced back to as early as 2,000 BC, at-home saunas have become increasingly popular in recent years, and more recently, infrared sauna blankets have become an even easier way to partake in the habit. Benny Rehwald, a sauna specialist and founder at Topture, says of using saunas to aid weight loss: "While saunas aren't a replacement for exercise, they can be a powerful complement to a wellness routine."

© Getty Images With his daughter Bailee Ann

He further explains: "The heat stimulates cardiovascular activity, boosts circulation, and promotes recovery, all of which support overall health. The elevated heart rate and sweating can contribute to modest calorie expenditure, making sauna sessions a useful addition to a calorie-deficient strategy."

"We also shouldn't overlook heat's natural appetite-suppressing effect. Some studies support what many already notice anecdotally: we tend to eat less after a sauna session, similar to how appetite often decreases during hot summer days," he also pointed out.