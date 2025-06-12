Arnold Schwarzenegger joined by lookalike kids in rare family red carpet – but guess who's missing

In addition to being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also a devoted father to his five children. Despite his demanding schedule, the actor enjoyed a family reunion on Wednesday evening.

The 77-year-old was joined by four out of five of his children on the red carpet for the premiere of season two of his Netflix action comedy Fubar. Arnold was photographed alongside his two daughters – Katherine, 35, and Christina, 33 – as well as his two sons – Patrick, 31 and Christopher, 27. Katherine's husband Chris Pratt was also in attendance for the sweet family affair.

© Getty Images Arnold was joined by four of his kids and his son-in-law

Arnold looked suave in a navy suit that featured peaked lapels and was layered over a pale-blue, buttoned-up shirt. Patrick and Christopher donned sleek black tailored suits and white shirts while Chris opted for a casual black pant and navy jacket. Katherine looked stunning in an all-black number that featured an asymmetrical top adorned with a large bow and Christina oozed chic in a black blazer and matching pants.

The actor posed alongside his four kids for a sweet family photograph during the event. However, Arnold's youngest child, Joseph Baena, was noticeably missing from the family portrait. The actor shares his four eldest kids with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, while Joseph was welcomed following his affair with his family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

© Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena

Arnold later posed alongside Joseph for a playful photograph that captured just the two of them. Joseph donned a charcoal cardigan with high-waisted pants while he draped a dark sweater over his shoulders and accessorized with black leather loafers.

Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

© Steve Granitz Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and family

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?".

Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".

Patrick Schwarzenegger

© Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger

The family's public appearance comes after Arnold joined his son Patrick for a new interview with his son for Variety. The White Lotus star admitted that he hasn’t always taken his father’s advice during his decade-long career. "You always said that you’ve made way more money from business than from acting," replied Patrick.

"The past 10 years, I’ve slowly worked my career. I’ve done smaller roles, and it’s gotten bigger. You always say, 'Go for No. 1.' And I’ve gone the opposite way."