Arnold Schwarzenegger's rarely-son reveals drastic transformation in new family picture
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says using the term pollution is more relatable than talking about climate change as he speaks with Willow Bay, dean of USC Annenberg, during a three-day planet summit with the Aspen Institute at the University of Southern California© MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his former bodybuilding competitions

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his former bodybuilding competitions and muscled body, and it seems that his children have also inherited that passion.

In a new picture shared by Arnold's daughter Katherine, his son Christopher has unveiled a toned new look, completely unrecognizable from his former appearance in 2018 and 2019.

"My favorites forever and always #nationalsiblingday," Katherine captioned the post which showed Christopher in fitted navy tee and gray shorts, with a big smile on his face as the rarely-seen 27-year-old posed with his siblings, Katherine, Patrick and Christina.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares picture of siblings Christopher (L), Christina (2R) and Patrick (R)© Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares picture of siblings Christopher (L), Christina (2R) and Patrick (R)

The four are Arnold's children with first wife Maria Shriver; Arnold is also dad to Joseph Baena, 25.

Christopher's fitness journey is thought to have begun in 2020 when he made it a personal mission to get healthy ahead of his graduation from the University of Michigan.

He changed his approach to his diet, incorporating more proteins and healthy snacks and cutting back on sugar, and committed to a workout routine that would help him to lose fat and build strength.

BGUK_1679682 - ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED KINGDOM ** Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys lunch with her mom Maria Shriver and her brother Christopher in 2019© Boaz / BACKGRID
Katherine pictured with brother Christopher in 2019

"Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can't even keep up with you!" Arnold shared on his son's 24th birthday in 2021.

Christopher has remained out of the spotlight, and keeps his social media accounts private. It is thought he is the Director of Development at Indus Valley Media, a Los Angeles-based production company servicing the global film and television marketplace.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with son Christopher© Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger with son Christopher

Arnold, 76, has also changed his diet and workout routine in recent years, after undergoing three open-heart surgeries.

The actor mostly eats a plant-based diet these days, and had switched from lifting free weights to focusing on biking, swimming and resistance training.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Christopher Schwarzenegger during the 31st Weisswurstparty at Hotel Stanglwirt on January 19, 2024 © Getty Images
Arnold and his son Christopher during the 31st Weiswurstparty at Hotel Stanglwirt on January 19, 2024

"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker," he told fans in 2024 on his podcast.

"First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda," he continued. "Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery."

"I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible," he added.

