Arnold Schwarzenegger's son left 'mad' and 'confused' after heartbreaking family death

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, has been left hurt and "confused" after the tragic death of a loved one.

The budding actor, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the heartbreaking news that his young nephew, Vicente, passed away last week.

"It's been the most difficult and confusing week of my family's life," he began. "All I can think about is what a kind, funny, caring and smart kid he is and how much we all love him.

© Instagram Joseph and Vicente appeared to have a very close bond

"We miss him so much and still can't believe this is all real."

Sharing his frustrations over Vicente's death, Joseph continued: "I can't help but be frustrated, mad, confused and sad for this tragic event, but I also think about how we never truly know what weight a person carries or what battles they struggle with.

"As I mourn with my family I pray that all of you that are struggling, that are hurting and that are tired, may find the strength to be kind to yourself."

He added: "To find the help that you need. To know that your life is worth living. To know that even if you may not feel it right now, know that you are loved. We miss you Vicente. Rest in peace."

© Instagram Joseph is 'mad' and 'confused' about Vicente's death

Joseph accompanied his post with a carousel of family photos, including one of Vicente sitting on his shoulders as they beamed at the camera and another of Jospeh supporting his late nephew at his graduation.

Joseph was inundated with messages of condolence, including one from actress Selma Blair, who wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this. May his memory be a blessing."

© Instagram Joseph did not share specific details about Vicente's death

Joseph was thrust into the public eye in 2011 when it was revealed that Arnold was his dad after he had an affair with Joseph's mom, Mildred Patricia Baena.

Mildred was the Schwarzeneggers' family housekeeper for nearly 20 years before she retired shortly after news of their son was revealed.

The Terminator star was married to Maria Shriver when he fathered Joseph. The couple, who were married for 25 years, announced their separation in 2011, but their divorce was only finalized in 2021.

© Instagram Joseph and Vicente were equally supportive of each other

Joseph went the first eight years of his life without knowing his dad was Arnold. According to reports, it was Maria who became suspicious that Arnold was his father when he began to resemble the famous actor.

Joseph's identity was kept under wraps for over a decade, but in 2022, he recalled the moment the world found out he was Arnold's son.

"I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave," he told Men's Health.

"My mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go – everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.'"

He added: "'I'm 13. Your body's transforming: your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes."

Arnold and Joseph have developed a close bond over the years, with him even following in his dad's footsteps and becoming a bodybuilder.

© Instagram Arnold and Joseph have developed a close bond over the years

In 2023, Joseph accompanied his dad to the premiere of his action-comedy series FUBAR and shared an insight into their relationship.

"He's an amazing father. He's a great person to look up to and he's the smartest man I know," Joseph told ET.

"It's been a great journey and he's always been so supportive of whatever I do. So, I'm just really grateful to have a dad like him."