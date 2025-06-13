Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Craig Melvin quickly corrects Al Roker's mistake involving missing co-star
Today Show stars Al Roker and Craig Melvin sitting in the NBC studios© NBC

The Today Show anchors usually co-host alongside Dylan Dreyer

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Al Roker faced an awkward on-air blunder during Friday's instalment of The Today Show. The NBC meteorologist was joined by his co-host Craig Melvin for the Third Hour in Studio 1A, while regular anchor Dylan Dreyer was noticeably missing and temporarily replaced by Laura Jarrett.

During the show's opening, Craig shared the news of Dylan's absence. "Dylan is travelling," he explained. 

Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Laura Jarret in studio© NBC
Dylan Dreyer was missing from the show

To usher in Father's Day, the trio were welcomed with Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the studio. "If you buy a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme you can get a second dozen for just 13 cents since it's Friday 13th," said Al. 

Criag then hilariously held up a doughnut decorated with blue icing that coordinated perfectly with his blue plaid blazer. "That does match your jacket," added Al.

He continued: "And we've got a dozen here in the studio, where's the second dozen? In our control room of course."

Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Laura Jarret in studio© NBC
Craig appeared confused at Al's mistake

The hosts indulged in the special sweet treats and were visibly enjoying every bite. "This is delicious. I don't know when the last time one of you had a Krispy Kreme was, but this is very good," said Laura.

However, things took an awkward turn when Al accidentally referred to Craig’s son Delano as Dylan. "You know you should take a couple of these home for Dylan. Not for Dylan, for Delano because he had a very sweet day," he said.

Craig's son Delano during his move up ceremony © NBC
Craig's son Delano during his move up ceremony

Craig appeared visibly embarrassed and quickly responded to clear up any confusion. "Dylan's not at my house," he shared. 

The NBC anchor then went on to discuss his 11-year-old's latest milestone while a sweet video clip played on the screen. "He did. My little boy. I can't say that anymore, he's not little. He's all grown up. He had his move up ceremony yesterday," explained Craig. 

The doting father shared that his son will officially enter the sixth grade and that his family had celebrated the occasion on Thursday.

Craig's family

Photo shared by Craig Melvin on the 3rd Hour of TODAY featuring his wife Lindsay Czarniak, son Delano and daughter Sybil on the latter's first communion© NBC
Photo shared by Craig Melvin on the 3rd Hour of TODAY featuring his wife Lindsay Czarniak, son Delano and daughter Sybil on the latter's first communion

Craig met his wife Lindsay Czarniak while they were both working at NBC Washington, with the Today host enlisted as a news anchor in 2008 and Lindsay boasting the title of sports anchor. The pair tied the knot in 2011 before welcoming their son, Delano, in 2014, and their daughter, Sybil, in 2016.

The TV star has been open about parenthood in the past and published a children's book last year titled I'm Proud of You. In an interview with Garden & Gun about the venture, he said: "I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I'm capable of having until I had my own children. I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It's a love letter to fatherhood."

