Today stars support Sheinelle Jones at husband's funeral one week after his death

Sheinelle Jones was supported by her Today co-stars as she said a final goodbye to her husband, Uche Ojeh, on Friday.

Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts, and Hoda Kotb, all attended Uche's funeral in New York City, one week after his death on May 23.

Uche – full name Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh – was just 45 when he died from an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma.

Photos of the group obtained by the New York Post show them leaving the church with a teary Craig holding a tissue while Jenna stood beside him holding what appeared to be a funeral program.

Another photo showed an emotional Savannah descending the church steps.

© Instagram Sheinelle's husband Uche Ojeh died May 23

Death announcement

Last week, Savannah had the difficult task of announcing Uche's death live on air.

Sitting beside her co-anchors Craig, Al, Jenna, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer, she delivered the heartbreaking news of Uche's passing after a "courageous battle".

© NBC Sheinelle's Today co-stars broke the heartbreaking news of her husband's passing

"With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," she told viewers.

"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person," she continued.

"We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life.

© Instagram Sheinelle and Uche were married for 18 years

"We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you," she added. "You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

"He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," added Craig. "He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

Uche and Sheinelle were married for 18 years and share three children – son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12.

© Instagram Sheinelle and Uche share three children

The couple first met at Northwestern University in the late '90s, where Uche was earning a bachelor's degree in computer science. Since 2008, Sheinelle's husband worked as a managing partner at UAO Consulting.

Sheinelle reposted the tribute that was aired on The Today Show with the caption: "Thank you, for all of your love and support."

The 47-year-old, who first joined NBC in 2014, has been absent from the show since mid-December. Sheinelle addressed her time away via Instagram back in January. She revealed that she was taking "time to deal with a family health matter."

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show," she penned.

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."