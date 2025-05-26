Today replaces Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin with two well-known faces in latest shake-up — reason why

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin have been co-hosting Today together since the start of 2025, following Hoda Kotb's departure from the long-running show.

Viewers are used to waking up to their faces on the NBC program, but on Monday May 26, both anchors were missing from their regular seats.

While Dylan Dreyer was still on the show to give the weather forecast for the day, Savannah and Craig had been replaced by Laura Jarvis and Peter Alexander.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were subbed by Peter Alexander and Laura Jarvis on Monday May 26th

Laura and Peter present Weekend Today, and explained at the start of the show that Savannah and Craig were off for the day to enjoy the long weekend for Memorial Day.

It wasn't just the main show's anchors who were taking the day off either. The Third Hour had been previously recorded, meaning Dylan - whose weather segment was likely also previously recorded - and Al Roker were also able to have the day off to spend with their loved ones.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah and Craig have been co-hosting Today together since 2025

Craig stepped in to replace Hoda, having already been an established member of the Today family for many years. At the time of the decision being made, Savannah gave her seal of approval, calling it "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made."

She said: "The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause. This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images The anchors are good friends outside of the show

Ahead of his new role, Craig told Good Housekeeping: "The Today show has been around for more than 70 years now. No one wants to be the guy steering the ship when it runs aground. I basically want to continue the tradition that's been established."

Craig also gushed over Savannah and told the outlet.: "I am most excited about working alongside Savannah Guthrie."

© Getty Images The hosts with Hoda Kotb before she left

On his first day in his new role, on January 13, Craig's wife and children surprised him on the show, along with his parents, Lawrence and Betty-Jo.

"When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Craig said to his family in disbelief. Shortly after Craig took over from Hoda, he gave a joint interview with Savannah about their working relationship in Parade.

© NBC Craig Melvin with his family on first day of The Today Show

Savannah was full of compliments for her new co-anchor, telling him: "You have to be able to interview a president, interview a head of state, and you have to turn on a dime and then be ready to introduce to the world the latest pygmy hippo."

She added: "He's just one of those people who has this infectious, magnetic personality, and that's not something that's turned on for TV. That's who he is. He loves people, so people love him."