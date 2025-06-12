Today's Dylan Dreyer turns heads in mini dress with matching high heels in glamorous new work look

Dylan Dreyer has a fantastic fashion sense and looked extra stylish on Thursday's episode of Today's Third Hour - stepping out into the NBC studios in a statement mini dress.

The Misty the Cloud author opted for a purple mini dress with a large decorative bow and halter neck, which was teamed with a pair of matching stilettos.

Dylan wore her blond hair straight and opted for a natural makeup look. Guests on the show - which she co-hosted alongside Al Roker and Savannah Sellers - who was stepping in for Craig Melvin - included Gerard Butler and Christina Hendricks.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer looked stylish in a purple mini dress on the Third Hour

Dylan has been working on Today since 2012, where she started out as a co-host on Weekend Today.

She later joined the Third Hour, and worked on both shows until 2022, when she made the difficult decision to leave her role on Weekend Today to be able to spend more time with her family.

© NBC The NBC star styled her dress with a matching pair of heels

Away from work, Dylan is a mom to three young sons, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera. The couple often share updates on their family life on social media, with very relatable stories about raising three small children.

And while Dylan often gets asked if she would ever add to her brood, the TV star admitted that she thinks she's "maxed out" while talking to HELLO! in 2022. "I think I've maxed out now," she said, before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

Dylan has a great sense of style

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Although she and Brian weren't always convinced that a family with children was in their future. "We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera and their three children

The number three also holds a special place in Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

Dylan and Brian live in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City, where they reside in the week to be close to work. The couple spend most of their weekends at their stunning beachside property just outside of the city, which often features on their social media pages.