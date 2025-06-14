Is Billie Eilish dating a former child star? Here's everything we know

Billie Eilish might have a new man – and fans are paying attention. The singer, 23, was photographed kissing Nat Wolff, 30, during a trip to Venice, Italy last week.

In photos published by Page Six, Billie and Nat cozied up next to each other on a boat among the famous Venice canals. The two looked comfortable and casual as they took in the iconic Italian city.

Billie and Nat have yet to comment on their relationship, but the trip appears to mark a shift from friendship to something more.

© Variety via Getty Images Nat starred in The Naked Brothers Band when he was 12

Their connection goes back months

This isn't the first time Billie and Nat have been linked. They met last year while filming the music video for her song "CHIHIRO," where Nat played a mysterious love interest. The video, directed by Billie, was released in May and shows the pair running through a maze of hallways and clinging to each other in a meadow.

In March, the two left the iHeartRadio Music Awards together and were later spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. At the time, sources described their relationship as friendly.

Who is Nat Wolff?

© Vevo Billie and Nat in CHIHIRO music video

If you grew up watching Nickelodeon, you probably know Nat. He starred in The Naked Brothers Band alongside his real-life brother Alex. Their mom, actress Polly Draper, created the show. After that, Nat pivoted to film, taking roles in Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars, and Palo Alto. He’s also a musician and still plays in a band with Alex.

More recently, Nat has spoken publicly about living with Tourette Syndrome – a condition Billie has also talked about in interviews. In a 2022 Rolling Stone profile, Billie said she found comfort in meeting others with the same diagnosis.

© Getty Images Billie onstage during her latest tour

"What's funny is so many people have it that you would never know," Billie said. "A couple artists came forward and said, 'I've actually always had Tourette's,' and I'm not gonna out them because they don't wanna talk about it, but that was actually really interesting to me."

It seems like Nat has been interested in Billie for some time. Last October, he gushed about her in an interview with Vogue: "She's one of those people [who] almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else. She's like, 'Come see me ride my horse,' and the teacher says, 'You know, if she put all her energy into it, she could go to the Olympics.' You just have to kind of submit to the fact that she’s going to be better than everyone else at everything."

Billie's dating history

© Getty Billie and ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on the red carpet

Billie keeps most of her relationships private, but two made headlines in recent years. She dated rapper Brandon Adams in 2018, a relationship she later described in her documentary The World's a Little Blurry as emotionally difficult.

In 2022, she was briefly linked to The Neighbourhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford. The two made a few public appearances together, including a red carpet walk in matching Gucci pajamas before splitting in 2023.