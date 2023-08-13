Billie Eilish gets real about recent break-up and reveals relationship status

The 'What Was I Made For?' singer dated Jesse Rutherford for five months

Billie Eilish took to her social media for another one of her "Ask me a question" segments, and her fans took the opportunity to ask about her personal life as well.

In the middle of questions about her third album (about which she remained mum) and what she does to unwind from stress, her followers asked her about her relationship status and former partner Jesse Rutherford.

The singer, 21, shared her response to a question which read: "Are you dating anyone?" to which she replied with a pair of selfies and a simple: "No sirrrrrrr," with a series of emojis.

Another fan pressed further, and she posted the question, which just read: "Jesse???" Billie wrote: "Very very good friends only," with a heart emoji, adding: "My homie forever," and a hug.

Billie and Jesse, the 31-year-old lead vocalist of band The Neighbourhood, were first linked together in October of 2022 by eagle-eyed fans, who spotted them out and about hand-in-hand.

She subtly confirmed the relationship with a Halloween post on November 1, sharing photos from parties they'd both attended while playing into the discourse surrounding their age gap, with Billie dressed as a baby and Jesse as an old man.

© Instagram Billie clarified her relationship status on her Instagram Stories

They made their romance red carpet official less than a week later when they attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles in matching Gucci sleepwear couture, dressed in a pajama set while draped in a huge puffer blanket.

In November, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie soundtrack star had nothing but loving things to say about her relationship with Jesse, saying: "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it."

© Instagram She asserted that she and ex Jesse were still very friendly

She joked: "I managed to get…my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest [expletive] alive, but pulled his [expletive]! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

Billie continued: "My love language is just physical touch. I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me.

© Getty Images Billie and Jesse made their relationship official at the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA

"Other than that, freedom. I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space. I want love and attention. Equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person, and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

While rumors surrounding their split began to circulate this April, especially after they were last spotted at Coachella together, their break-up was made official in May, less than two weeks after Billie attended the Met Gala by herself.

© Getty Images And Vanity Fair The two musicians have remained friends since

A statement obtained by HELLO! at the time from Billie's representatives reads: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

