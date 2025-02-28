Billie Eilish's emotional moment at Brisbane concert brings fans to tears

Billie Eilish has swept the country recently with her highly-anticipated Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, leaving fans in awe of the Grammy winner and her blockbuster show.

Billie is known for her incredible hits, ranging from the devastating "What Was I Made For?" to the upbeat "Bad Guy"; yet the singer chose a heartbreaking song to pay tribute to Charlize Zmuda, a shark attack victim who lost her life on February 3.

She sang an emotional rendition of "Everything I Wanted" at her Brisbane show after Charlize died nearby on Bribie Island, and the crowd was moved to tears at the special moment.

Speaking on Sunrise following the February 22 performance, Billie opened up about how the 17-year-old's death had impacted her given that Charlize was such a huge fan.

"I didn't want to believe that that was true," she said on the show.

"Then I saw a video, and it was all her friends together on this beach talking about her, and it was so touching and moving and then they talked about me, and I suddenly was like, 'Oh my God.'"

"I kind of didn't know I was even part of it," she continued. "I thought about it every day, all week, and then, yeah, of course, I wanted to dedicate that song to her and just bring her name to the show."

In a touching moment, the Sunrise host read a message from Charlize's parents, Steve and Renee, thanking the "Birds of a Feather" singer for her kind tribute.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are for your Billie shout-out to Charlize on Saturday night," the message read.

"Thank you for inspiring our girl and bringing so much joy with your music."

The surf lifesaver's death marks the third Queensland shark attack in three months, and has devastated the local community.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Renee shared insight into the waves of grief she had experienced since Charlize's loss.

"Her life may have been cut way too short, and I am heartbroken that I will never get to see all the amazing things I know she would have accomplished," she explained. "But I find peace in the fact that she crammed so much living into the 17 years she had here on earth…I know she will be watching over us."

"She just wanted to travel after school," the mother of two added. "She didn't really know what she wanted to do in life other than that she loved living it and loved being at the ocean."

Billie's world tour marks the first time that she is not on the road with her older brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas. The producer and songwriter is currently on a solo tour for his second album, For Crying Out Loud!

Despite being apart from each other, he revealed that the siblings are in constant contact and check up on each other.

"I call her constantly. You know, a lot of the time she’s just kind of being an athlete and resting and doing physical therapy and stuff like that," he said on the Therapuss podcast.

"I just make sure she's doing okay. I've always said, leading up to it and since she left, 'If you ever need some company, I'll jump out and just come hang out with you, keep you company on the road.'"