Billie Eilish reveals she’s ‘physically attracted’ to women following split from ex Jesse Rutherford

In a recent candid interview with Variety for their "The Power of Women" issue, Billie Eilish opened up about her feelings towards her own identity and attraction.

The 21-year-old "Bad Guy" singer shared personal insights about her attraction to women and her struggles with self-confidence and femininity.

Billie confessed that while she feels a strong attraction to women, it’s often been a one-sided experience.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

She acknowledged her deep connections with women in her life, both friends and family, but also admitted feeling intimidated by their beauty and presence.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish admits she's attracted to women in latest interview

Despite her physical attraction, Billie didn't delve into whether she would pursue a romantic relationship with another woman.

Instead, she focused on how her self-perception has influenced her approach to relationships and womanhood. “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” she revealed.

“I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.” She expressed the need to convince herself of her attractiveness, a challenge exacerbated by her split from Jesse Rutherford in May.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish opens up in new interview

Addressing her fashion choices, particularly her preference for oversized outfits, Billie explained that it was less about avoiding sexualization and more about protecting herself. “I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me,” she clarified.

“But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it.” She feared the impact public comments could have had on her at a time when she felt vulnerable.

© Instagram Billie Eilish shows off her fiery red hair in selfies from the shower shared on Instagram

Billie has faced scrutiny over her body and sexuality throughout her career, a topic she described as “weird and upsetting.”

She has been vocal in countering internet trolls who comment on her body, a struggle she is still navigating after almost a decade in the spotlight.

© Instagram Billie Eilish shares a peek of her seemingly brand new back tattoo in a new photo on Instagram

Speaking to Vogue in June, she reflected on the impact such comments have on her. “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about,” she said.

Despite growing more comfortable with herself, the comments still affect her deeply. “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.