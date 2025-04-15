Billie Eilish tears up in heartbreaking confession about her appearance

Billie Eilish was brought to tears as she made a heartbreaking confession about her appearance in a new interview.

The 23-year-old singer answered questions from several high-profile celebrities in a new feature for British Vogue, but it was Nicki Minaj's question that tugged on her emotions.

"This may be an odd question, but you seem to be a bit uncomfortable with how beautiful you are at times," Nicki began.

© Getty Images Billie admitted she had never 'felt beautiful'

"I could be wrong. Many women from all walks of life have felt that their work was overshadowed by their beauty or their physical attributes.

"Was there ever a time in your career, or before you made it, when you wished people couldn't see you and that they could only hear the music, and really get a chance to just listen to the written words?"

The rapper's question prompted Billie to make a heartbreaking confession about how she sees herself.

Billie confessed: "Nicki, this question made me tear up a little."

© Instagram Billie teared up thinking about her appearance

She continued: "Well… like you said at the beginning of that question, I've never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything, since I didn't even really see it myself.

"I've had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard."

Body dysmorphia

© FilmMagic Billie has been open about her struggles with body postivity

Billie has been honest in the past about her struggles with her body image. During her Vogue interview, she admitted she became vegan because she wanted to "lose weight".

Answering a question from Stella McCartney about her decision, Billie admitted she thought she would stay vegetarian but "went vegan a few years after, which was mainly because I hated my body, and I thought I would lose weight".

In another interview with Vogue in 2023, Billie confessed that no one could critique her appearance more than she does herself.

© Getty Images Billie initially turned vegan to 'lose weight'

She shared: "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about… I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

She continued: "I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bull because it still hurts my feelings."

Body positivity

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Billie is learning to be more confident

Billie has learned a few tips to help her feel more confident as she continues her journey with body positivity.

In 2024, she admitted to Rolling Stone that she often indulges in self-pleasure in front of a mirror to feel more confident about her body.

"I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking, 'I look really good right now' is so helpful," she said.

© Getty Images Billie finds watching herself in a mirror feel pleasure helpful in her journey

"You can manufacture the situation you're in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that's more flattering.

"I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable."