Elizabeth Hurley left 'devastated' over death of 'American daddy'

It was meant to be a time of celebration for Elizabeth Hurley as she recently marked a milestone birthday and a string of career highlights, but the actress and entrepreneur has been left heartbroken after the passing of her 'American daddy', treasured friend and mentor, Leonard Lauder.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Elizabeth, 60, shared her grief in a moving tribute to the Estée Lauder chairman emeritus, who had played a profound role in both her professional and personal life for nearly three decades.

"I’m devastated to hear about the passing of my beloved friend and mentor, the remarkable Leonard Lauder," she wrote to her 2.9 million followers. "Since welcoming me into the Estée Lauder family in 1995, Leonard remained a beacon of constant love and support. I called him my American Daddy, and I can’t imagine a world without him."

Elizabeth, who became the face of Estée Lauder’s iconic campaigns at the age of 29, formed a lasting bond with Leonard, whom she credits with helping shape the woman she is today.

"We last spoke a few weeks ago," she revealed, "when Leonard called to congratulate me on entering my 30th year with the Estée Lauder Companies. A truly kind, endlessly charming and unbelievably intelligent man… I shall cherish our memories for the rest of my life."

Bittersweet birthday

The heartbreaking news arrived just days after Elizabeth celebrated her 60th birthday — a personal milestone that saw her reflecting on a whirlwind year filled with love, growth, and renewal.

"Happy birthday to me!’ she captioned a radiant Instagram snap taken on the big day, 10 June.

© Getty Images for Breast Cancer R Elizabeth Hurley has worked with Estee Lauder for over 3 decades

"This year has already been a wild ride," she continued. "My 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love."

And while she didn’t reveal who was behind the lens of the sun-kissed photograph, fans were quick to speculate that the man behind the camera may have been her new partner, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

A surprise romance blossoming

In one of the year’s most unexpected yet heartwarming couplings, Elizabeth and Billy Ray confirmed their romance in April after months of growing speculation. The pair reportedly struck up a close friendship after meeting on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, which also starred Kelsey Grammer.

Initially cast as co-stars, their connection deepened off-screen, and following Billy Ray’s divorce from his third wife in 2023, Elizabeth reached out. A friendship that began in mutual support blossomed into something more meaningful, and, as it turns out, lasting.

© Jamie McCarthy Elizabeth Hurley, Host and Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Campaign

"He should be in England for my birthday," Elizabeth revealed to HELLO! in May. "He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely."

While the couple have kept much of their romance away from the public eye, they’ve offered fans glimpses of their growing bond, including a series of sweet snapshots from Billy Ray’s Tennessee farm, where they were joined by Elizabeth’s son, Damian Hurley, 22.

© Getty Images Elizabeth and Damian Hurley

The intimate photos, which showed the trio enjoying the countryside and feeding horses, sparked waves of support from fans across the globe, many applauding the actress for finding happiness in such an unexpected place.

Family, fashion and legacy

For Elizabeth, who rose to fame in the ’90s with that unforgettable Versace safety-pin dress and her breakout role in Austin Powers, turning 60 has been anything but quiet. Alongside her flourishing relationship with Billy Ray and her continued role as a devoted mother to Damian, the actress has also been celebrating her impressive career longevity.

In addition to her three-decade-long ambassadorship with Estée Lauder — a campaign that helped raise millions for breast cancer research — her swimwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach recently marked its 20th anniversary, cementing her status as a savvy businesswoman and enduring fashion icon.

Reflecting on her journey, Elizabeth shared: "Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world."

© Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Saying goodbye to a guiding light

Leonard Lauder’s death marks the end of an era for Elizabeth — both professionally and personally.

As the son of Estée Lauder and the man responsible for transforming the family beauty business into a global empire, Leonard had an eye for talent and heart for mentorship.

He recognised something in the young British actress back in 1995, and their partnership not only catapulted Elizabeth to international fame but also forged a lifelong friendship built on mutual admiration.