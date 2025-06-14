Christina Haack mourns death of 'one of the good ones' in emotional message

Christina Haack is mourning the loss of her HGTV colleague, Loran Ruch, following his death on June 12.

The "Christina on the Coast" star penned an emotional tribute to the late HGTV Content Chief, who co-hosted the 2021 series "HGTV House Party", after his death at the age of 55.

Tribute

Sharing a smiling photo of the pair on her Instagram Story, Christina wrote: "Loren — you were one of the rare ones and the real ones.

"Everyone adored you. You are loved by so many and will be missed dearly."

© Instagram Christina paid an emotional tribute to Loren

Cause of death

Loren was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects myeloid cells, according to the Mayo Clinic, about a year ago.

His mother, Dolly Norris, told TMZ that he was cancer-free at the time of his death, which was caused by pneumonia, which he caught after he was hospitalized a few months ago for a bowel blockage.

© Getty Images for HGTV Loren died from pneumonia on June 12, 2025

He passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC surrounded by his husband, David Salas, and "dear friends".

Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey shared the news of Loren's death in a memo obtained by Today.com.

"It is with incredible sadness that I write to tell you about the loss of one of our beloved colleagues. Loren Ruch passed away this morning, June 12, 2025, surrounded by his husband and dear friends, following a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia," she began.

© Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 20 Loren was cancer-free at the time of his death, aged 55

"Throughout his three-decade career, Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him. Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape."

She continued: "His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered — the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.

"For those of us lucky enough to have known and loved Loren, the things we remember, and cherish go far beyond his professional accomplishments."

© Getty Images Loren was the HGTV Content Chief

She added: "We warmly recall the way he supported his team and his colleagues, celebrating their victories and lending a sympathetic ear when things were difficult. Loren's light touched everyone lucky enough to know him."

Channing concluded: "Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him."

Christina wasn't the only one to pay tribute; "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott shared his sadness over Loren's death.

© Instagram Jonathan Scott paid tribute to Loren too

"Struggling with the loss of my friend tonight. Loren, you're one of the great ones," he captioned a collage of photos of the pair on his Instagram Story.

"Revealed" host Veronica Valencia penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Loren — thank you for believing in me, for seeing me, and for championing not just me but so many others.

"You were not just a network exec — you were a mentor, confidant and a protector of creative dreams. Now, you’re an angel. Simply, thank you. We love you. RIP."