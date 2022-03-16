Elizabeth Hurley reacts as Shane Warne’s ex-wife is comforted by children in new photo The actress was once engaged to the late cricketer

Elizabeth Hurley expressed her continued support for late cricketer Shane Warne's family in a sweet gesture on social media this week.

Shane's eldest daughter Brooke posted a heart-warming photo to Instagram that showed her with her mum and siblings standing in front of Shane's statue outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shane shared Brooke, 24, younger daughter Summer, 19, and son Jackson, 22, with his ex-wife Simone Callahan.

The family smiled with gratitude at the outpouring of love they've received since the retired cricketer's sudden death less than two weeks ago.

That love was evident in the flowers, balloons and gifts that fans had left in front of the statue, which included a jar of Vegemite.

The yeast spread on toast, a classic Australian snack, was reported to have been Shane's last meal.

Shane's children and ex-wife thanked fans for their support

Brooke sweetly captioned the image: "We are so grateful for everyone’s support, the messages and love we have received is so special and touching, everyone's support around our Dad's statue is beyond heart-warming thank you. we are so proud of our Dad."

The post prompted lovely messages from Brooke's followers, which included: "Been thinking so much about you guys. You are all on my mind & in my heart," and: "So much strength and love coming from you all, sending it right back to you."

Many of her followers left heart emojis in response, including Elizabeth, who was engaged to Shane for two years before they split up in 2013.

Elizabeth Hurley was engaged to the late cricketer for over two years

The Austin Powers star was clearly heartbroken by the news of her former beau's death and took to Instagram at the time with an emotional message about his passing.

On International Women's Day, she took the time to pay tribute to Brooke and Summer in a heartfelt message, which read: "I dedicate this #internationalwomensday to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne. I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together. Your daddy loved you with all his heart."

