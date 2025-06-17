Kim Woodburn's last message before passing away from 'health problem'

Kim Woodburn has died aged 83 following a short illness. The television personality's death comes just months after her final Instagram post, in which she told her followers that she would no longer be posting videos while she recovers from a "health problem".

Kim's death was announced by her manager, who said in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

© UK Press via Getty Images Kim Woodburn has died aged 83

"Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate."

The statement continued: "We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."

Kim's final message on social media

In March, Kim, who rose to fame presenting How Clean is Your House?, revealed that she would be taking a break from social media to focus on getting better.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a screenshot of a message that read: "We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem.

"Kim sends her love to you all."

In the caption, the presenter penned: "No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!"

Social media tributes

Tributes for the TV star have poured in on social media.

One person wrote on X: "Can’t believe Kim Woodburn has died, an absolute icon of reality TV who I quote daily (and will continue to do so) RIP to a legend," while another added: "Rest in peace to the icon that is Kim Woodburn."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Tributes poured in on social media

Kim's TV career

Kim shot to fame on the reality series How Clean Is Your House?, before going on to appear on various reality shows, including I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2009, where she was runner-up and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

The former cleaner made regular appearances on ITV daytime shows such as This Morning and Loose Women.