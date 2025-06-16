Timothy West's huge gesture to son revealed in actor's will - and sum he left wife Prunella Scales

Actor Timothy West's will has been revealed following his death in November last year.

The star, who was married to Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales was best known as a theatre actor, and amassed notable TV credits throughout his career, including for Coronation Street, EastEnders and Gentleman Jack.

He died peacefully in his sleep aged 90, "with his friends and family at the end".

Newly-released documents have now revealed that Timothy left some of his fortune to his son Sam "to aid the renovation of his home." An amendment to the will in March 2024 stated: "I declare jointly with my wife Pru we are giving to our son Sam the sum of £300,000 to aid the renovation of his home."

Beyond this, the documents reveal that he also left a portion of his estate to a number of charities supporting the arts and the disabled.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Timothy West sadly passed away in November last year

According to MailOnline, he left £15,000 to The Combined Theatrical Charities Appeals Council - a fundraising organisation which supports UK stage charities.

The publication also states that the actor left £10,000 each for the Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Trust, Southwark Cathedral, arts charity Snipe Charitable Trust, and aid organisation, Medecins Sans Frontiers UK.

© Getty Images English actor Timothy West, holding his CBE, with his wife Prunella Scales and their son, British actor Samuel West

It's believed that he also left some of his estate to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, as well his sister, Patricia Anne West. The remainder of his estate - a sum of £29,892 - passes to his wife, Prunella, who appeared alongside the acting legend in the hit Channel 4 show, Great Canal Journeys.

At the time of his death, Timothy's children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West said in a statement issued by his agent: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

© Getty Images Sam West with his parents Timothy and Prunella

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."

© Getty Images Timothy West and Prunella Scales attending the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art centre

In 1984, the late acting icon was appointed CBE for his services to drama in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Timothy was also married to actor Jacqueline Boyer from 1956 to 1961, and they had a daughter, Juliet West. He went on to marry Prunella in 1963, with the pair welcoming their first child, Samuel, in 1966.

© Channel 5 Samuel West and Cleo Sylvestre in All Creatures

Their eldest son has followed in his parents' footsteps and has appeared in several TV shows, including Howards End and All Creatures Great and Small in which he stars as Siegfried Farnon.