R. Kelly suffers near-fatal overdose caused by prison staff, his lawyer says

R. Kelly was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a near-fatal overdose from medications given to him by prison staff, his lawyer claims.

The singer, who is serving 30 years in a North Carolina prison for sex trafficking and racketeering, collapsed in his cell while in solitary confinement after taking a high dose of his anxiety medication.

According to a new filing by his attorney, Beau Brindley, the 58-year-old was placed in isolation on June 10 with his medication, and on the same day, prison staff entered his cell and administered more medication.

Three days later, Kelly reportedly "felt faint" and soon lost consciousness before he was rushed to Duke University Hospital on June 13.

He remained under observation for two days before officials returned him to prison.

© AFP via Getty Images R. Kelly reportedly overdosed in prison because of staff

Brindley claims in the filing that the officers "gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him".

Brindley claims that the overdose was intentional. "This was no mistake," he said. "It was a dose that jeopardized his life and nearly ended it."

Brindley has filed an emergency motion seeking Kelly's release from prison, his third request after claiming the singer is not safe behind bars.

The motion references an alleged attempt on Kelly's life by a trio of prison officials, who he said plotted to have the singer killed by a terminally ill member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood.

According to the motion, three prison officials, including a warden and an assistant warden, conspired to have Kelly killed by inmate, Mikeal Glenn Stine.

Stine alleged in a sworn affidavit that he was previously ordered by an official to commit multiple "assaults, beatings, and killings of inmates". He claims he was approached in February 2023 about ending Kelly’s life to cover up misconduct during his prosecution.

He claimed that he changed his mind about killing Kelly after observing him for weeks but told him about the plot to end his life.

© Getty Images R. Kelly is serving 30 years for sex trafficking and racketeering

"I told him the truth," he said in his declaration. "I told him that I had been sent to kill him. I told him how and by who. And I told him his life was absolutely in danger."

Brindley said in his motion that Kelly's "continued incarceration while he knows his life is in jeopardy constitutes cruel and unusual punishment," and a violation of his constitutional rights.

He added that Kelly's safety can no longer be assured inside the prison and keeping him locked up could have fatal consequences.

"Time is now of the essence," Brindley wrote. "It is with these breathtaking facts in mind that Mr. Kelly asks this Court for an extraordinary legal remedy: his release from Bureau of Prisons custody."