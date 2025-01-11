Amy Robach talks true feelings about former ABC co-star David Muir amid latest controversy

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have weighed in on the criticism surrounding ABC News anchor David Muir, who has been accused of being "vain" during his reporting on the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 20/20 host has received backlash for seemingly attempting to improve the look of his yellow, flame-retardant jacket by clamping it at the back with wooden clothespins while showing the horror of the situation in Pacific Palisades earlier this week.

Speaking on their Amy & T.J. podcast on Friday, Amy claimed it was "a slap in the face" to people who have lost their homes and belongings in the six blazes tearing through parts of the county since January 7.

"Just the thought that went into the look of something," Amy, who used to work with David at ABC News, said to T.J.

"When you have a massive tragedy unfolding behind you with flames, people's homes, belongings lives being lost, to be concerned about how you look seems like a slap in the face to the people dealing with the worst possible situation."

She added: "I understand the anger and the fact that they're hurling it at him because by seeing that clothespin, it looks like his focus was on himself instead of on the story he was covering."

© ABC News David has been accused of vanity for using clothespins on his jacket while reporting on the wildfires

T.J. agreed with Amy, adding: "You see this guy on TV discredited. There's no question it leaves a bad taste [in] the mouth of somebody who is going through what they're going through in LA."

Amy admitted that she has made sure to not appear too "glamorous" when she's reporting on the road to avoid situations like the one David has found himself in.

© Getty Images David has not responded to the criticism

"I have taken great care as a journalist to not seem as though I'm concerned about how I look in that moment," she said.

"We all look different on the scene of these sorts of tragedies than we do on the set. On the set, we've got hair and makeup and nice suits and fitted clothing, but when you're out there, it's just a very different environment."

The couple did have some kind words to say about David, however, and claimed he doesn't "deserve the hate he's getting".

© Getty Images Amy said David's 'vanity' was in bad taste

"The perspective might be missing if you're just reading tweets," T.J. said. "The perspective might be missing in that, often times – and I don't know if he does – travel with a producer or even a wardrobe person whose job is – you might be looking at your phone, getting the latest, looking at notes or doing something, and people are pulling and plugging things onto you, the mic and the IFB [in-ear monitor] and all these things.

"You don't even know what's happening to you, and someone could've made the decision of. 'Let me do this with the jacket.' We don't know."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. agreed David doesn't deserve the hate

He added: "But just a little context, the guy works his butt off. You don't like what he did, fine. It's just a lot to be piling on."

Amy added: "I don't think he deserves the hate he's getting… I don't think that is fair or appropriate in any way – and especially from people who've never had to be on television every day where your image, your looks are constantly being critiqued or acknowledged so you might have a hyper-awareness about that."