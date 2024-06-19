The most memorable celebrity mugshots: from Justin Bieber's smile to Justin Timberlake's viral photo

On Monday, Trolls star Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence, and the singer and actor has since gone viral on social media for his teary-eyed mugshot photo.

However, Justin is hardly the first celebrity to have encountered trouble with the law, with stars like Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars also ending up in the back of a police car for similar offences.

But each star tackles their run-in with the law in different ways and while Justin may have looked emotional, others have been seen grinning. Scroll down to relive some of the most memorable celebrity mugshots…

1/ 11 © Handout Justin Timberlake Justin was visibly emotional when it came to his mugshot, with the former *NSYNC singer being bleary-eyed as the photo was taken. This didn't go unnoticed on social media and many were quick to share the title of his hit 'Cry Me a River' in response to the photo.



2/ 11 © Handout Justin Bieber Justin was catapulted to fame at such a young age and when he was just 19, the 'Baby' singer was arrested in Miami for driving under the influence, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest in a non-violent manner. The youthful star seemed to take the incident in his stride and was seen smiling when the mugshot was taken.



3/ 11 © Steve Granitz Hugh Grant 'Notting Hill' star Hugh Grant faced the least-envied photoshoot in 1995 after he was arrested for receiving oral sex in a public space. Hugh certainly doesn't look your typical criminal in the shot with a striped shirt and glasses hanging down as he looked straight down the camera lens.



4/ 11 © Kypros Paris Hilton Paris has had a couple of brushes with the law, but when it came to her mugshots, the It girl always managed to carry her glamorous self with her. Despite being in an LA police station, Paris looked like she could have been at a proper photoshoot for her 2006 mugshot.



5/ 11 © Kypros Robert Downey Jr. Marvel icon Robert Downey Jr. had several run-ins with the law before landing his iconic role as 'Iron Man'. In 1999, he was even sentenced to jail time, and the actor looked proud as anything as he posed in his orange scrubs before his sentence.



6/ 11 © Handout Bruno Mars 'Grenade' singer Bruno Mars found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2010 after being arrested for possession of cocaine. Like Bieber, the singer couldn't help but flash a smile as his mugshot was taken.



7/ 11 © Kypros Nick Nolte Hollywood heartthrob Nick Nolte looked so different from his status in his 2002 mugshot following his arrest for drink driving. With wild hair and a loud Hawaiian shirt, Nick spoke about the photo in his memoir, saying: "It went viral — my hair wild, my expression unsettling, looking like an asylum inmate out for a lark. "In 1992, People magazine had named me the Sexiest Man Alive, and now, 10 years later, I looked to all the world like a madman."

8/ 11 © Handout Lindsay Lohan Child star Lindsay Lohan had several run-ins with the law due to substance issues and has collected several mugshots. In this 2010 image, the star appeared to know the procedure as she shot a glance at the camera.



9/ 11 © Kypros Keanu Reeves Although there's not much detail about Keanu's 1993 arrest, it appears to have been for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suave actor wore a classic jumper as the snap was taken.



10/ 11 © Kypros Naomi Campbell Supermodel Naomi Campbell was famously arrested in 2008 following an altercation on an airplane. In this black-and-white mugshot, the model still looks as glam as ever.

