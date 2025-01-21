8 awkward moments you may have missed from Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 – and his inauguration didn't go off without a hitch.

Before the ceremony even began, it was revealed that it was being moved inside the Capitol Rotunda rather than outside the building due to dangerously cold temperatures in Washington D.C.

WATCH: Inside Donald Trump's inauguration

The ceremony was also plagued by technical difficulties, surprise booing, and several now-viral moments courtesy of Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

See eight awkward moments from Donald Trump's inauguration below…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Missed kiss A romantic moment between Trump and his wife Melania didn't go as planned. After he walked on stage at the start of the ceremony, the new President reached for his wife and leaned in for a kiss, only to be met by air and the side of her rather large, wide-brimmed hat.



2/ 8 © Getty Images Billionaire tech row Priority seating was given to some of the biggest tech companies' CEOs. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, and Tesla's Elon Musk were seated on the inaugural platform in front of most of Trump's expected Cabinet officials. It wasn't just them who enjoyed a prime view of the ceremony as their spouses were in attendance too – a privilege not offered to most members of Congress due to space constraints inside the Capitol Rotunda.

3/ 8 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Obama booed Barack Obama wasn't met with the warmest response when he arrived without his wife Michelle Obama. The former POTUS stepped out to boos from the crowds as he arrived to watch Trump become the 47th President of the United States. He wasn't the only one who received a negative response from onlookers either, as Hillary and Bill Clinton were also met with boos.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Kamala Harris & Joe Biden don't clap In true Trump fashion, he used his inauguration speech to make a dig at Joe Biden – who was sitting with him and Kamala Harris in the front row – saying that he couldn't "manage even a simple crisis at home". The remark didn't appear to sit well with either as both Biden and Harris were spotted not clapping at one point during Trump's speech, as he spoke about the recent shooting incident, where he was targeted during a rally in Pennsylvania back in June. Trump's remarks on being saved to "make America great again," was met with a round of applause and many standing ovations, while Biden and Harris remained quietly seated.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Hillary Clinton's giggles Former First Lady Hillary Clinton became a viral sensation after she was spotted giggling during Trump's speech. When he announced his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Alaska's Mount Denali to Mount McKinley, Clinton couldn't contain her laughter and had to bow her head as she received a smirk from her husband.

6/ 8 Carrie Underwood technical failure Country music superstar Carrie Underwood suffered an awkward moment when a technical glitch meant she was forced to sing "America the Beautiful" acapella. The American Idol judge was left standing in silence for a few moments after the audio of the band suddenly cut out. However, ever the professional, she decided to sing the song acapella, telling the audience: "If you know the words, help me out here."

7/ 8 © Getty Images Casual Monday Senator of Pennsylvania, John Fetterman didn't follow the obvious dress code and instead of business attire, he opted for casual comfort, wearing a pair of shorts, an oversized sweater, and a pair of sneakers.

