Lara Worthington sizzles in bikini snap after sharing rare glimpse into family life

Lara Worthington looked better than ever in a new picture posted to social media on Wednesday, proving that the model is ageing backwards.

She wore a black bikini in the Instagram selfie, and her blonde hair was pulled back into a tight bun.

Runway ready

© Instagram Lara looked incredible in the sauna snap

Lara showcased her enviable abs and incredible figure as she stood outside a sauna, her fingers glinting with gold rings. The vegetarian achieves her bikini body by engaging in a variety of different exercises, including Pilates and skipping.

"I have a Pilates machine [at home], so I YouTube every kind of Pilates [class]. I like to mix it up, and then have a rest as well," she told Body & Soul. "I'm not training every single day, by any means."

"I do 10,000 to 15,000 steps a day, just around New York. You can do it without really realising," she added.

Father's Day tribute

© WireImage Lara shares three sons with the Avatar star

Lara's sizzling snap comes just days after she shared a rare glimpse into her home life with her husband Sam Worthington and their three sons. She posted a series of photos celebrating Father's Day in the US, each one showcasing Sam in his element as a doting dad.

In one shot, Sam was swimming in a pool with their boys; in the second, he held their baby in his lap with a dummy in his mouth; and the third picture saw the actor doing skin-to-skin contact with their son when he was a newborn.

The pair met at an event in Central Park, New York, four years after Sam shot to fame for his starring role in Avatar.

© AFP via Getty Images They married in a small ceremony with just 10 people

They began dating in 2013 and married the following year in a small ceremony in Melbourne, shocking their families with the swift decision.

"I said, 'Mum, I'm going to get married'. And she was like, 'What? You've just met this guy,'" Lara recalled on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

"It normally takes a long time for me to trust, but we did [get married]," she added. "It was very intimate, we just popped into Melbourne where Sam's family's from and there was just our family - less than 10 people."

A private life

© Variety via Getty Images Sam and Lara are a notoriously private couple

The couple are the proud parents of Rocket, Racer and River. They split their time between the US and Australia, and value their privacy above all else.

"We love our privacy and, for our children, we decided early on to give them as much privacy as we could," she told Stellar magazine. "Sometimes our reality is difficult for Rocket and Racer, but we try hard to protect them."

"That's our main focus because [our sons] don't have a choice," she continued. "When they're my age, what will they want to do? I don't know, but I never want to embarrass them, or do things they wouldn't like. So protecting them seems the best possible answer."

© Instagram The model never shares her sons' faces on social media

The 37-year-old chooses not to post about her family on social media, and has considered giving it up altogether in the past. "I really take pride in protecting my family," she said. "It's not just about me anymore. I have less of a voice and I'm happy about that because sometimes there's too much talk."

"In fact, Sam doesn't even have social media, and if mine was to go away tomorrow it wouldn't leave an imprint on my life," she explained.

The Australian icon shared that despite being a busy working mum of three, she still finds time for herself and has maintained her identity throughout her motherhood journey.

"We still very much have our life, and the kids kind of come with us," she told Body & Soul. "I still really love having my own identity and so does my husband, so it definitely is a challenge, but a good challenge."